Russian Dissident Ildar Dadin Reappears in Altai Prison Colony

Russian dissident Ildar Dadin has finally been located in penal colony IK-5 in the Altai region according to his wife, Anastasia Zotova.

After a telephone conversation with her husband on Sunday, Zotova said that Dadin was “healthy.”

Dadin is serving a 2.5 year sentence for unauthorized public protests. His whereabouts were unknown for 37 days after he was transferred out of another penal colony in early December. During that time, Zotova believes that her husband was sent to Tyumen in Siberia.

On Jan. 8, Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service Valery Maximenko told the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper that Dadin had arrived at a new penal colony and would be able to call his family members from there. He did not, however, specify the location of the colony.



