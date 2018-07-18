News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 18 2018 - 15:07

Russian Director Serebrennikov’s House Arrest Extended Until August

Anton Novoderzhkin / TASS

A Moscow court extended the house arrest of theater director Kirill Serebrennikov for another two months while he awaits trial on fraud charges that supporters in the arts community argue are politically motivated.

Serebrennikov was charged last year with embezzling 68 million rubles ($1.1 million) of state funds designated for an art project linked to Moscow’s Gogol Center theater. He faces up to 10 years behind bars.

The Basmanny Court extended Serebrennikov’s house arrest until Aug. 22, exactly a year into the director's arrest, Interfax reported Wednesday.

The ruling is the fourth consecutive extension of Serebrennikov’s pre-trial detention.

Read More
The Serebrennikov Case: A Theater of the Absurd (Op-ed)

The judge in charge of the case sided with prosecutor’s concerns that if released the director posed a flight risk and could destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses.

Speaking before the court ruling, Serebrennikov labeled the criminal fraud case against him a “farce, absurdity and lawlessness.”

“We’re finishing reviewing the case file and it’s becoming increasingly clear to me that there’s no evidence against us,” he was quoted as saying on the Gogol Center’s Facebook page.

Latest news

Asylum Seeker Extradited to Russia Despite Protests by Rights Watchdogs
News
July 18 2018
Asylum Seeker Extradited to Russia Despite Protests by Rights Watchdogs
Russian Footballers Union Condemns Racist Fan Abuse Against New Player
News
July 18 2018
Russian Footballers Union Condemns Racist Fan Abuse Against New Player
Russian Deputies Prioritize Visa-Free Entry Law for World Cup Fans
News
July 18 2018
Russian Deputies Prioritize Visa-Free Entry Law for World Cup Fans

Most read

News

Russia to Extend Football Fans' Visa-Free Regime to the End of 2018

News

Russia 6th Largest Economy in World GDP Rankings

Opinion

What to Expect From The Helsinki Summit (Op-ed)

News

Kokoshniki Are Russia’s Latest Inside Joke

News

Investigators Confirm Authenticity of Tsar Nicholas II’s Body from Burial Site

Sign up for our weekly newsletter