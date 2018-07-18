Russian Deputies Prioritize Visa-Free Entry Law for World Cup Fans
Gleb Garanich / Reuters
Russian lawmakers have introduced draft legislation granting visa-free travel to World Cup fans until the end of 2018, moving swiftly on President Vladimir Putin’s promise to extend his country’s hospitality beyond the football tournament.
Russia will allow the 806,000 holders of Fan IDs multi-entry travel without visas until the end of the year, Putin announced after the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday.
On Tuesday, the heads of all four parliamentary parties and other senior State Duma deputies submitted amendments to the law on World Cup preparations granting visa-free travel for Fan ID holders until Dec. 31, 2018.
“The review [of the bill] will be prioritized,” State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said, adding that the legislation should be reviewed by July 26.
The Fan ID travel system could also be extended to other sporting and cultural events in 2019, Putin said at a cabinet session Wednesday.