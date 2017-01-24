Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
15 hours ago The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too
15 hours ago Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity
17 hours ago New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips
Russia
No Golden Opportunity for Russia Under Trump
Meanwhile…
The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too
World
Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity
World
A New Map For Syria
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
15 hours ago The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too
15 hours ago Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity
17 hours ago New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips

Russian Delegation Drafts Constitutional Proposal for Syria

Jan 24, 2017 — 19:08
— Update: Jan. 24 2017 — 17:16

Russian Delegation Drafts Constitutional Proposal for Syria

Jan 24, 2017 — 19:08
— Update: Jan. 24 2017 — 17:16

Russia's delegation to the Syrian peace talks in Astana has submitted a new constitutional project to representatives of the Syrian opposition, the Interfax news agency reported.

The document is intended to expedite the drafting of a new Syrian constitution and "give it additional impetus," Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev said.

Lavrentiev also expressed hope that "the Syrian armed opposition in the future will be more active" in the conduct of a peaceful settlement and the establishment of the constitution. He said that Russia will await the opposition's response to the document.

"The draft constitution is now in the hands of the armed opposition, and we anticipate their response, which for us is very important and interesting from the point of view of further assistance," the Special Presidential Representative said.

On Jan. 23 talks between the representatives of the Damascus government and the opposition began in Astana, Kazakhstan. The mediators in the negotiations between the delegations were Turkey and Iran, as well as the special representative of the UN Secretary General on Syria, Staffan de Mistura, and U.S. Ambassador George Krol as an observer. 

During the first day of negotiations one of the leader of the group Jaish al-Islam (Army of Islam), Mohammed Alloush, said that the opposition arrived in Astana to consolidate the ceasefire, lift the blockade of cities, the release of prisoners and to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. 

Related
World
Putin Announces Ceasefire in Syria
World
No New Sanctions Over Syria Bombing
Russia
Russian Officer Killed in Syria
Russia
Russian Media Reacts to Syrian 'Pullout'

Bargaining Chips: Why Russian Orphans Might Become Political Pawns Once Again

17 hours ago

European Court ruling raises hope that Russia’s much-derided ban on adoption by U.S. citizens could soon be overturned.

15 hours ago

The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too

15 hours ago

Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity

17 hours ago

New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips

18 hours ago

Russian Patriarch Proposes Ban on Microloans

20 hours ago

IKEA to Slash Russian Prices Amid Economic Crisis

20 hours ago

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

15 hours ago

The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too

15 hours ago

Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity

17 hours ago

New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips

15 hours ago

The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too

15 hours ago

Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity

17 hours ago

New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips

11 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

No Golden Opportunity for Russia Under Trump

Even if Trump himself may want to lift sanctions — or trade them to his own interest — he will first have to negotiate with ...

11 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

No Golden Opportunity for Russia Under Trump

Even if Trump himself may want to lift sanctions — or trade them to his own interest — he will first have to negotiate with ...

11 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

No Golden Opportunity for Russia Under Trump

Even if Trump himself may want to lift sanctions — or trade them to his own interest — he will first have to negotiate with ...

Exhibition

Christos Bokoros. The Bare Essentials

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Jan. 29

Greek artist Christos Bokoros determines his new series of metaphysical paintings on wood as “a query on the rediscovery of measure, so that we can stand upright released from the superfluous, and face the choice of what is essential in our daily life.” Read more

Read more

15 hours ago

The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too

15 hours ago

Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity

17 hours ago

New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips

23 hours ago
By Borukh Gorin
Borukh Gorin
By Borukh Gorin

On Anti-Semitism, Tolstoy’s Heir and the Crimes of Grandchildren (Op-Ed)

By Borukh Gorin
By Borukh Gorin
23 hours ago

It is difficult to decide which is more shameful — the anti-Semitic prattle of the heir to a great name, or evasions that insult our intelligence by the speaker of Russian parliament.

Print edition — yesterday

January 26

Sanctions Hopes; Soviet Jokes; Spicey Phos

Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space

17 hours ago
Russia's natural beauty is at its most stark during the Winter months. These shots, taken from a satellite, provide a new spin on familiar sights ...

18 hours ago

Russian Patriarch Proposes Ban on Microloans

20 hours ago

IKEA to Slash Russian Prices Amid Economic Crisis

20 hours ago

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

14 hours ago

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

14 hours ago

When authorities in the Republic of Mordovia banned Islamic headscarves in a school, they didn’t anticipate it to make national headlines. But before long the conflict between the school and local authorities had grown into something else, pitting Russia's Education Ministry against Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

14 hours ago

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

14 hours ago

When authorities in the Republic of Mordovia banned Islamic headscarves in a school, they didn’t anticipate it to make national headlines. But before long the conflict between the school and local authorities had grown into something else, pitting Russia's Education Ministry against Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

14 hours ago

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

14 hours ago

When authorities in the Republic of Mordovia banned Islamic headscarves in a school, they didn’t anticipate it to make national headlines. But before long the conflict between the school and local authorities had grown into something else, pitting Russia's Education Ministry against Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

17 hours ago

Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country

“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival last year and was short listed for best foreign language film for 2017 Oscars.

see more

17 hours ago

Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country

“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at ...

20 hours ago

A New Map For Syria

Following Russia’s script, the Astana talks have set the tone for future developments in the Middle East.

17 hours ago

Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country

“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival last year and was short listed for best foreign language film for 2017 Oscars.

New issue — yesterday

January 26

Sanctions Hopes; Soviet Jokes; Spicey Phos
1 day ago
By Anton Pominov
By Anton Pominov

Russia Is Failing On Corruption. Here's Why.

By Anton Pominov
By Anton Pominov
1 day ago

Transparency International has published its latest Corruption Perceptions Index. Russia keeps failing despite launching an emblematic battle against corruption in 2016.

23 hours ago

Russian Delegation to Syria Proposes Kurdish Autonomy

1 day ago

Less Than Half of Russians Expect Better U.S. Ties Under Trump

1 day ago

Russian Health Ministry Abandons Plans to Spend Additional 70 Billion Rubles on Fighting HIV Epidemic

1 day ago

Moscow's Snow Cleanup Has Some Flaws, But Its GPS Stats Are Stellar

1 day ago

Harry Potter Is Real and He Lives in Russia

1 day ago

Turkey Charges 7 Russian Citizens Over Istanbul Terror Plot

Fri. Jan. 27

More events
All Shades of Blue Theater
On the Milky Road Cinema
Jeweler’s Jubilee Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
Live by Night Cinema

23 hours ago

Russian Delegation to Syria Proposes Kurdish Autonomy

1 day ago

Less Than Half of Russians Expect Better U.S. Ties Under Trump

1 day ago

Russian Health Ministry Abandons Plans to Spend Additional 70 Billion Rubles on Fighting HIV Epidemic

1 day ago

Moscow's Snow Cleanup Has Some Flaws, But Its GPS Stats Are Stellar

1 day ago

Harry Potter Is Real and He Lives in Russia

1 day ago

Turkey Charges 7 Russian Citizens Over Istanbul Terror Plot

18 hours ago

Russian Patriarch Proposes Ban on Microloans

20 hours ago

IKEA to Slash Russian Prices Amid Economic Crisis

20 hours ago

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

A New Map For Syria

20 hours ago
Following Russia’s script, the Astana talks have set the tone for future developments in the Middle East.

Hitting the Slopes and Cross Country Skiing in Moscow

22 hours ago
Moscow might not be the French Alps, but low altitudes ...

A New Map For Syria

20 hours ago
Following Russia’s script, the Astana talks have set the tone for future developments in the Middle East.
From our partners

Exhibition

Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Feb. 12

This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more

Read more

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Hitting the Slopes and Cross Country Skiing in Moscow

Moscow might not be the French Alps, but low altitudes don’t mean an end to your ...

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

You Sunk My Battleship: Russian and British Navy Engage In High-Seas Trash-Talk

Forget frigates and aircraft carriers: Russia's armed forces have reached peak sass in a war of ...

Most Read

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space

Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country

Bargaining Chips: Why Russian Orphans Might Become Political Pawns Once Again
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+