Russian Delegation Drafts Constitutional Proposal for Syria

Bargaining Chips: Why Russian Orphans Might Become Political Pawns Once Again
17 hours ago
European Court ruling raises hope that Russia’s much-derided ban on adoption by U.S. citizens could soon be overturned.
Christos Bokoros. The Bare Essentials
Greek artist Christos Bokoros determines his new series of metaphysical paintings on wood as “a query on the rediscovery of measure, so that we can stand upright released from the superfluous, and face the choice of what is essential in our daily life.” Read more
Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space
17 hours ago
Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country
“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival last year and was short listed for best foreign language film for 2017 Oscars.
17 hours ago
1 day agoRussian Health Ministry Abandons Plans to Spend Additional 70 Billion Rubles on Fighting HIV Epidemic
Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum
This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more