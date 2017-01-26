Russian Delegation to Syria Proposes Kurdish Autonomy

Russia's delegation to the Syrian peace talks in Astana has recommended giving Kurds in northern Syria autonomy, the RBC newspaper has reported.



Russia's Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev announced Jan. 24 that his delegation had submitted a draft constitution to representatives of Syria's armed opposition movement.

RBC managed to obtain a copy of the text, which the newspaper reports contains 27 constitutional amendments. One of the provisions would give Kurds in northern Syria autonomy, as well as language equality.



Early in the Syrian Civil War, Kurds in northern Syria established autonomous "cantons" under the direction of the leftist Democratic Union Party and its armed People's Protection Units. Together, the cantons were referred to as Rojava (West).

Rojava has gained worldwide attention, not only for its struggle against the Islamic State, but also for its radical mode of government which is based on direct democracy as well as ethnic and gender equality.