1 hour ago Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training
2 hours ago Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces 43% Profit Boom
3 hours ago Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force
Feb 22, 2017 — 16:00
Feb 22, 2017 — 16:00
Russia has created a new military force to conduct “information operations” against Russia's foes, the Interfax news agency reported Feb. 22.

“Propaganda should be smart, competent and effective,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, announcing the new force.

Shoigu did not say whether the “information operations forces” would be under the command of one of Russia's main military branches or whether they would operate independently.

In 2013, Interfax reported that the military was creating a cyber warfare command, though Russian officials since denied it.

The announcement this week came just hours after the Russian Foreign Ministry launched a “fake-news busting” website. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the need for the website was obvious.

The Defense Ministry has become more active in the media sphere in the past 18 months. After Russia's surprise September 2015 intervention in the Syrian civil war, the Defense Ministry became active on Twitter and Facebook, publishing multi-lingual accounts of Russia's campaign in Syria.

A video published by RT's Ruptly TV service showing a Sukhoi Su-24 armed with what appear to be RBK-500 SPBE-D cluster bombs. Ruptly TV / YouTube

The Defense Ministry has used social media to promote its own — likely distorted — information on the number of missions conducted by Russian aircraft. It has published videos from gun cameras on Russian bombers showing alleged terrorist strongholds being destroyed by missiles.

The Defense Ministry also used its social media feeds to attack Western reports alleging that Russia was not targeting radical Islamists, as Moscow claimed, but Syrian opposition groups.

Responding to December 2015 reports that Russia was using cluster bombs in Syria, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashekov said: “Russian aircraft in Syria do not use cluster munitions and such weapons are not stored at the Hmeymim airbase.” He also denied allegations that Russia had bombed schools, hospitals and mosques. 

A report by a Russian open-source investigative outfit, the Conflict Intelligence Team, argued that Russian cluster bombs were loaded onto Russian aircraft in Syria. Their evidence was video reports from Russia's airbase in Syria's Latakia province. A tweet from RT Middle East correspondent Murad Gazdiev shows an Su-34 aircraft armed with what appear to be cluster bombs. 

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the "montage of attractions" — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact.

Read more

By Nikolai Epple
Recognizing a Problem

2 days ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York on Monday.

Leaping for the Stars

Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' project, a series of playful pictures taken in the 1950s in which he coaxes celebrities into revealing their true nature by asking them to jump for the camera.

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Art of a Raw Deal (Op-ed)

2 days ago

Any deal Trump makes with Putin would amount to a fire sale of U.S. foreign policy interests

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others.

Read more

