Russian Defense Minister: NATO Bases Too Close to Our Borders

Russia's defense minister, in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday as NATO began a two-day summit, criticized the United States and the U.S.-led military alliance for moving up forces and bases close to the Russian border.

"I have long wanted to give American colleagues a globe so they can look at it and explain why the declared 'enemies of America,' are located in the Middle East and the Far East and all their military bases and forces are snuggled up to Russian borders," Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying in the interview with Italian newspaper Il Giornale .

Shoigu appeared to be referring to the U.S. missile defense shield, which Washington says is intended to protect against attacks by Iran. Elements of that system are located in eastern Europe, near Russia's western borders.

He said that NATO expanded eastwards to Russian borders in spite of promises given to Soviet leaders during German unification.

Shoigu also said Russia was ready to return to the idea of supplying advanced S-300 ground-to-air missiles to Syria but Damascus had not made any requests to Russia.