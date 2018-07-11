News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 11 2018 - 14:07
By Reuters

Russian Defense Minister: NATO Bases Too Close to Our Borders

Sergei Shoigu / Kremlin.ru

Russia's defense minister, in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday as NATO began a two-day summit, criticized the United States and the U.S.-led military alliance for moving up forces and bases close to the Russian border.

"I have long wanted to give American colleagues a globe so they can look at it and explain why the declared 'enemies of America,' are located in the Middle East and the Far East and all their military bases and forces are snuggled up to Russian borders," Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying in the interview with Italian newspaper Il Giornale .

Shoigu appeared to be referring to the U.S. missile defense shield, which Washington says is intended to protect against attacks by Iran. Elements of that system are located in eastern Europe, near Russia's western borders.

He said that NATO expanded eastwards to Russian borders in spite of promises given to Soviet leaders during German unification.

Shoigu also said Russia was ready to return to the idea of supplying advanced S-300 ground-to-air missiles to Syria but Damascus had not made any requests to Russia.

Read More
NATO Has Crossed a 'Red Line' With Expansion, Russian Official Warns

"Today, after the aggression of the United States, Great Britain and France against Syria, showing the need for a modern air defense system for Syrians, we are ready to return to looking at this question," Shoigu was quoted as saying.

Russia in April hinted it would supply the weapons to President Bashar al-Assad, over Israeli objections, after Western military strikes on Syria.

But, after a visit to Moscow by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in May, Izvestia newspaper cited a top Kremlin aide as saying that Russia was not in talks with the Syrian government about supplying the missiles and did not think they were needed.

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls NATO Combat Readiness Plan a Blow to European Security
News
June 13 2018
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls NATO Combat Readiness Plan a Blow to European Security
Russia Vows Consequences After Norway Decides to Double U.S. Marine Presence
News
June 14 2018
Russia Vows Consequences After Norway Decides to Double U.S. Marine Presence
At NATO, Abrasive Trump Accuses Germany of Being Russian 'Captive'
News
July 11 2018
At NATO, Abrasive Trump Accuses Germany of Being Russian 'Captive'

Latest news

Russia Expects 15 Percent Foreign Tourism Boost After World Cup
News
July 12 2018
Russia Expects 15 Percent Foreign Tourism Boost After World Cup
Kremlin Accuses Trump of Trying to Bully Europe to Buy American Energy
News
July 12 2018
Kremlin Accuses Trump of Trying to Bully Europe to Buy American Energy
Moscow Mayor Declines to Debate Opponents, Media Reports
News
July 12 2018
Moscow Mayor Declines to Debate Opponents, Media Reports
By Reuters

Most read

News

Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules

News

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

News

Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia

News

Foreign World Cup Fans in the Eyes of the Russian Internet

City

A Guide to St. Petersburg’s Most Beautiful Religious Buildings

Sign up for our weekly newsletter