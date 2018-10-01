Russian Defense Firm Tests Electromagnetic Weapons in Field Conditions

The deputy head of Russia’s military equipment producer has confirmed that the firm is conducting tests of electromagnetic weapons in field conditions.

Russia’s state-owned Rostec corporation has predicted that less-than-lethal electromagnetic, sound and laser weapons will be widely used in future wars. The head of its subsidiary, Radio-electronic Technologies Concern (KRET), has said Russia’s sixth-generation fighter jet will control dozens of electromagnetic weapon-equipped drones capable of jamming enemy equipment.