News
Oct. 01 2018 - 12:10

Russian Defense Firm Tests Electromagnetic Weapons in Field Conditions

Marina Lystseva / TASS

The deputy head of Russia’s military equipment producer has confirmed that the firm is conducting tests of electromagnetic weapons in field conditions.

Russia’s state-owned Rostec corporation has predicted that less-than-lethal electromagnetic, sound and laser weapons will be widely used in future wars. The head of its subsidiary, Radio-electronic Technologies Concern (KRET), has said Russia’s sixth-generation fighter jet will control dozens of electromagnetic weapon-equipped drones capable of jamming enemy equipment.

Russian Military Tests Putin's 'Invincible' Hypersonic Missiles

“Lab and field tests are carried out regularly,” KRET deputy director Vladimir Mikheyev told the state-run TASS news agency Monday when asked about work on electromagnetic weapons.

KRET has been blocked from U.S. and European markets under Western sanctions against the Rostec state-owned corporation.

