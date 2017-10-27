Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Another Ekho Moskvy Journalist Ksenia Larina Flees Russia
1 hour ago Russian Death Cert Reveals Real Syrian Casualty Count
2 hours ago Former Russian Troll Describes Night Shift as 'Bacchanalia'
Russia
Former Russian Troll Describes Night Shift as 'Bacchanalia'
Russia
Kalashnikov Among Russian Firms Under Threat of U.S. Sanctions
Russia
Majority of Russians Ready to Hand Putin Fourth Term
Business
The Oligarchs Are Next: Russian Businessmen Prepare for U.S. Sanctions
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Death Cert Reveals Real Syrian Casualty Count

Oct 27, 2017 — 18:30
— Update: 18:37

Russian Death Cert Reveals Real Syrian Casualty Count

Oct 27, 2017 — 18:30
— Update: 18:37
Roman Demyanenko / TASS

Upwards of 131 Russians have died in Syria since the start of the year, a death certificate published by the Reuters news agency on Friday reveals.

Official estimates place the figure of Russian military deaths in Syria at less than half that figure over the country's 2-year mission in the embattled country.

An Oct. 4 death certificate stamped by the consulate department of the Russian Embassy in Syria and signed by the consul names a 131st death in 2017.

A friend and a relative of the dead Russian national told Reuters he had served as a private military contractor in the conflict-torn country.

Reuters cites an unnamed official at the consulate in Syria as saying that Russian diplomatic missions don’t register the deaths of servicemen.

The Russian military does not officially acknowledge contractors deployed in Syria or their deaths.

Read more: Two Years on, the Stakes of Russia's War in Syria Are Piling (Op-ed)

The cause of Sergei Poddubny’s death at age 36 is named as “incineration of the body,” according to the document shared by Reuters.

The agency quotes Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that it doesn’t have data about “individual citizens who visit Syria. 

Local election figures from the September 2016 legislative vote show almost 5,400 registered voters were in Syria at the time.

Reuters contrasts its tally of 26 Russian mercenaries’ deaths this year to the official toll of 16 military deaths in 2017.

The Russian consulate worker is cited by Reuters as saying: “It is as if the diaspora is dying out."

Related
Russia
Kremlin Defends S-400 Missiles Deal With Turkey
Opinion
Two Years on, the Stakes of Russia's War in Syria Are Piling (Op-ed)
World
Islamic State Says It Has Captured 2 Russian Soldiers in Syria
Russia
Kremlin Doesn't Trust Reports that Islamic State Captives Are Russians
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+