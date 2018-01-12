Russian Daredevil Survives Jump From Balcony With Parachute

A Russian man was filmed surviving a dangerous leap from an apartment building balcony with an unfolded parachute in the Moscow region.

In footage uncovered by the local Ivanovonews.ru website on Thursday, the man is seen lowering the unfolded parachute down from the balcony before climbing the railing and making the jump.

“Idiot,” the video’s author is heard saying as he filmed the thrill-seeker’s safe landing.

The height from which the daredevil jumped is unclear. Scientists say that 30 meters is the lowest height one can parachute from and survive.