News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 22 2018 - 09:02

Russian Curler Returns Bronze Medal Over Doping Allegations

Alexander Krushelnitsky

Alexander Krushelnitsky

Valery Scharifulin / TASS

Russian athlete Alexander Krushelnitsky has returned the bronze medal he won last week at the Olympics after testing positive for meldonium.

Krushelnitsky and his partner Anastasiya Bryzgalova won a bronze medal on Feb. 12  in mixed doubles curling before the athlete’s urine samples came back positive for meldonium. A hearing on the case at the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS) scheduled for Feb. 22 was cancelled after the athlete said that the hearing would be "pointless."

Read More
First Ever Russian Curling Medal Could Be Stripped After Doping Allegations

"I never violated the sport's rules and did not use doping," Krushelnitsky said in a statement published by the state-run TASS news agency.

"We achieved the bronze Olympic medal through hard work and constant training,” he said.

While denying that he was guilty of doping, the athlete admitted “the fact that a formal violation of the existing anti-doping rules took place.”

"It's stupid to deny this when the presence of a banned substance in the system is confirmed by the results of two doping tests,” he added.

Krushelnitsky said he was prepared for a “predictable” verdict that would find him guilty but vowed to do everything in his power to find “irrefutable evidence” of his innocence.

The Russian Curling Federation (RCF) wrote a statement claiming that banned substances may have been added to Krushelnitsky's food by unknown persons, TASS reported.

Russia Confirms List of Clean ’Olympic Athletes’ for Winter Games
News
Jan. 26 2018
Russia Confirms List of Clean ’Olympic Athletes’ for Winter Games
Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower
News
Jan. 30 2018
Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower
Court Clears 28 Russian Athletes of Doping Before Winter Olympics
News
Feb. 01 2018
Court Clears 28 Russian Athletes of Doping Before Winter Olympics

Latest news

Russia Ranks 135th in Transparency International's World Corruption Index
News
Feb. 22 2018
Russia Ranks 135th in Transparency International's World Corruption Index
State Duma Deputies Get 3 Weeks Off 'To Work With Voters' Before Elections
News
Feb. 22 2018
State Duma Deputies Get 3 Weeks Off 'To Work With Voters' Before Elections
Russian Attitudes to Soviet Secret Police Are Improving — Poll
News
Feb. 22 2018
Russian Attitudes to Soviet Secret Police Are Improving — Poll

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox