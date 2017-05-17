Russia
Russian Federal Lawmakers to Make It Harder for Themselves to Meet With Voters
Four Dead in Volgograd Gas Explosion
Russia Is Getting a Patriotic Council to Fight 'Cultural Extremism'
Number of Russians with HIV Rises 5%
Russian Culture Minister Wants Protectionist Price Hikes on Hollywood Movie Tickets

May 17, 2017 — 21:01
Ivan Sekretarev / AP

Russian Culture Ministry Vladimir Medinsky has a plan to save Russia’s film industry: make the ticket prices on Hollywood films in Russia so high that people simply can’t afford to choose “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” over “Zashchitniki” or “Prityazhenie.”

“Right now, tickets for Hollywood movie and Russian films are the same price: 230 rubles [$4],” Medinsky told the State Duma on Wednesday.

The culture minister acknowledged that Russian films struggle to compete at home against U.S. features, comparing the need to help Russian movies to protectionism in the auto industry.

Exhibition

Giorgio Morandi: Retrospective

Masterpieces by Italy's most famous 20th century still life painter from major museum and private collections.

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Sep. 10

The exhibition is arranged chronologically and thematically and is divided into main areas: self-portrait, still life, landscape, and flowers. On display are paintings, watercolors, prints, as well as photographs of the artist and his studio. Read more

