Russian Culture Minister Considers Screening Patriotic Films at the Circus

Medinsky, who has recently come under fire by liberal critics for his justification of the arrest of director Kirill Serebrennikov and for allegations that his PhD was plagiarized, is a staunch supporter of promoting patriotism in culture.

Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky has welcomed a proposal to show patriotic films to school children as part of circus performances.

During the minister's work visit to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, the general director of the city's circus Anatoly Marchevsky proposed showing historical films, the state-run news agency TASS reported.



Marchevsky said young people would receive "objective" information on Russian history and would learn about their country, from its founding to the present day. Children would view the film and receive lectures from prominent actors and war veterans, Marchevsky proposed.

As a bonus, a clown or circus performer would put on a show after the film. The screenings would not compete with cinemas because they would be free and closely tied to school curriculum. A small allocation from the federal budget would be required for personnel and mobile screens, he noted.

“I support this idea,” Medinsky was cited as saying.