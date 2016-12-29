Russian Court Sentences Members of Islamic State

The North Caucasus District Military Court sentenced two members of the so-called "Islamic state" to 16 and 8 years.

"An Astrakhan native, Ruslan Magomadov, was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment in a penal colony, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Ravshan Akbarov, to 8 years," an official from the Federal Security Service told the RIA Novosti news service.



Among the crimes they were convicted of were training for terrorist purposes, participation in a terrorist organization and joining illegal armed groups.

The court's investigation found that in 2015, Magomadov had undergone training in a camp operated by the Islamic State near Raqqa in Syria. He also participated in the activities of an IS-affiliate group known as the Kazakh Jamaat.

The court found that Akbarov had gone to Mosul in Iraq in 2015, which was controlled by the Islamic State at the time. There he also received training in the use of weapons at an Islamic State camp. He later became a member of another IS-affiliated terrorist group known as Jamaat Katib Ghurab.

IS is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.



