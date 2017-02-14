Russian Court Saves North Korean Defector from Deportation

A court in Russia's
Leningrad region dismissed the case against Choi Myung-bok, a North
Korean defector set to be deported for violating migration laws, the
Memorial human rights group reported Monday. Choi no longer faces
deportation to North Korea, where he would most likely be
executed for fleeing the labor camp he was sent to, and plans to
apply for official refugee status once again.
Choi, 54, lives in a
small town in the Leningrad region with his Russian partner and their two children. In 1999, North Korean
authorities sent him to a labor camp in the Russian Far Eastern Amur
region, which he fled in 2002. In 2015-2016 Choi applied for refugee status, but Russian migration authorities turned him down.
On Jan. 31, Choi was
summoned to a local police station, in order to sign
papers that would help him with his refugee application, he was told. Instead, he was
accused of violating migration laws. A local court ordered his
deportation and sent him to a pre-deportation detention center.
Choi's lawyers,
Memorial's Olga Tseytlina and Yuri Serov, appealed the ruling. They
also filed an emergency appeal to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR),
fearing that Choi would be executed upon return to North Korea. ECtHR ruled in Choi's favor.
On Feb. 9, the
Leningrad regional court sustained his appeal too. The judge dismissed all charges
against Choi and released him from custody. Choi plans to make another attempt at getting official refugee status.
The situation with
North Korean defectors remains particularly tense after Russia and
North Korea signed an extradition treaty in November 2015. Since
then, Russia has been reluctant to grant North Koreans asylum. The
consequences have been, on occasion, fatal, Svetlana Gannushkina,
Russia's veteran migration rights activist, told The Moscow Times in
an interview last year.
Civic Assistance
Committee, the NGO Gannushkina runs, tried to stop Russia signing the
treaty.
“The authorities
told us not to worry, because the North Korean government promised to
treat refugees well, but we knew differently,” she says. “We
found out that one of the refugees we tried to help and failed was
roped onto a moving train. That was how they ’delivered him to his
homeland’ — or what was left of him, to be exact.”