News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 13 2018 - 11:04

Russian Court Rules to Block Telegram 'Immediately'

MT

A Moscow court has ruled to ban the popular Telegram instant messaging service in Russia over its refusal to hand over tools that would allow the authorities to decrypt private conversations.

Russia’s state media watchdog Roskomnadzor asked the court to ban Telegram "immediately" after its ruling. The authorities, including Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), argue that terrorists plot attacks on the app that boasts 200 million users.

Read More
Russian Media Watchdog Asks Court to 'Immediately' Ban Telegram

“Restrict access [to Telegram],” the Tagansky District Court judge was cited as saying by the Mediazona news website on Friday. 

The trial, which took place without Telegram’s defense team, lasted less than 20 minutes. 

The court also ruled to satisfy Roskomnadzor's suit to "immediately" ban Telegram.

“Information distributed on Telegram may contain extremism and terrorism, and that could threaten Russia and all its citizens, including users of the messenger,” Mediazona cited Roskomnadzor representative Maria Smelyanskaya as telling the judge.

Following the ruling, Roskomnadzor tweeted that it would begin implementing Telegram's ban "in the framework of the law" after it received the corresponding decision from the court.

Roskomnadzor's head Alexander Zharov said the ban would be implemented "in the near future."

"I won't say when I'll strike," he was cited as saying by the Kommersant business daily.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has maintained that the service does not have access to the decryption tools that authorities have demanded access to.

Durov instructed his lawyers to not attend Friday’s hearing “so as not to legitimize an open farce with their presence.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia would not have decided to block the Telegram messenger service if the company had fulfilled the requirements of Russian law.

"Restricting access has not been an aim," Peskov told a conference call, adding that a compromise would have been possible if the company had observed the law.

"Unfortunately, they did not manage to reach such a consensus," Peskov said.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Online Messages Are Not Protected Under Secrecy of Correspondence
News
March 20 2018
Online Messages Are Not Protected Under Secrecy of Correspondence
Russia Bans Popular LGBT Website for 'Propaganda of Nontraditional Sexual Relations'
News
March 30 2018
Russia Bans Popular LGBT Website for 'Propaganda of Nontraditional Sexual Relations'
Gulag Historian Cleared of Child Pornography Charges
News
April 05 2018
Gulag Historian Cleared of Child Pornography Charges

Latest news

Russia's Lavrov: God Forbid Any Libya Style Adventure in Syria
News
April 13 2018
Russia's Lavrov: God Forbid Any Libya Style Adventure in Syria
'Privacy Is Not for Sale' — Telegram CEO Blasts Russia’s Decision to Ban Messaging App
News
April 13 2018
'Privacy Is Not for Sale' — Telegram CEO Blasts Russia’s Decision to Ban Messaging App
Russian Senators Accuse BBC and Deutsche Welle of 'Election Interference'
News
April 13 2018
Russian Senators Accuse BBC and Deutsche Welle of 'Election Interference'

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox