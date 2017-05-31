Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

Russian politician Alexei Navalny has been ordered to delete a viral video accusing Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of corruption.

Moscow's Lublinsky court ruled on Wednesday that the clip damaged the reputation of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. In the video, Navalny accuses the Uzbek-born billionaire of “gifting” a multi-million dollar mansion to a non-profit organization that channeled illicit money directly to Medvedev.