Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
48 minutes ago Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims
2 hours ago Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia
4 hours ago Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports
Russia
Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia
Russia
Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports
Russia
Student Jailed for Murder of Russian Journalist Tsilikin
Russia
'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
48 minutes ago Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims
2 hours ago Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia
4 hours ago Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

May 31, 2017 — 17:35
— Update: 17:37

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

May 31, 2017 — 17:35
— Update: 17:37
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev Vedomosti

Russian politician Alexei Navalny has been ordered to delete a viral video accusing Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of corruption.

Moscow's Lublinsky court ruled on Wednesday that the clip damaged the reputation of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. In the video, Navalny accuses the Uzbek-born billionaire of “gifting” a multi-million dollar mansion to a non-profit organization that channeled illicit money directly to Medvedev.

Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, said Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund (ACF) had been asked to remove the website which hosted the original clip in its entirety, despite Usmanov's name being mentioned in only one section of the report. Navalny was also asked to issue a public apology.

Read More: Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia

ACF member Georgy Alburov has already claimed that the group will not carry out the ruling, writing on Twitter that his team "didn't plan to delete anything."

The video investigation currently has more than 21 million views on YouTube.

Navalny will appeal the case, the Interfax news agency reported.

Related
Russia
Someone Is Blinding Russian Opposition Activists With Chemicals
Moscow
Navalny's Supporters Track Down His Attackers, as Police Dawdle
Russia
Navalny Sues Police, Loses Vision in One Eye, and Launches New Manhunt
World
Latvian Financier Reportedly Acted as Go-Between in Russian Loan for Le Pen

Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

4 hours ago

A teenager who launched an armed attack on Russian security agents was able to acquire weapons from a nearby shooting club thanks to local national guardsmen, who forged vital safety documents.

2 hours ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

4 hours ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

7 hours ago

Russia to Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

23 hours ago

Student Jailed for Murder of Russian Journalist Tsilikin

1 day ago

RT Editor-in-Chief Responds to Macron 'Propaganda' Accusations

1 day ago

Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window

2 hours ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

4 hours ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

7 hours ago

Russia to Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

2 hours ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

4 hours ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

7 hours ago

Russia to Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

Gig

Röyksopp

Wed. May. 31 Sat. Jun. 17
Stadium Live
07:00 p.m.

Norwegian electronic music duo. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

4 hours ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

7 hours ago

Russia to Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

5 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Time To Get Out of Here

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
5 days ago

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink in. And once it has, you’ll want to book the fastest plane south for some sun.

Print edition — will be in -1 days

June 01

The Network the West Loves to Hate; Talking Heads

1 day ago

Summer Music in Moscow

1 day ago

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of our two-part guide to festivals this summer in Russia, we round up the top open-air music events in Moscow.

1 day ago

Summer Music in Moscow

1 day ago

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of our two-part guide to festivals this summer in Russia, we round up the top open-air music events in Moscow.

1 day ago

Summer Music in Moscow

1 day ago

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of our two-part guide to festivals this summer in Russia, we round up the top open-air music events in Moscow.

In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow

2 days, 1 hour ago
At least 12 people have died after gale force winds swept Moscow on Monday afternoon.

23 hours ago

Student Jailed for Murder of Russian Journalist Tsilikin

1 day, 2 hours ago

RT Editor-in-Chief Responds to Macron 'Propaganda' Accusations

1 day, 4 hours ago

Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window

1 day ago

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose tale of a provincial man’s struggle against corruption in “Leviathan" brought him global fame, has won the jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival for his new picture “Loveless."

see more

1 day ago

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose tale of a provincial man’s struggle against corruption in “Leviathan" brought him global fame, has won the jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival ...

2 days ago

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar Chainaya is on the list ...

1 day ago

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose tale of a provincial man’s struggle against corruption in “Leviathan" brought him global fame, has won the jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival for his new picture “Loveless."

New issue — will be in -1 days

June 01

The Network the West Loves to Hate; Talking Heads
6 days ago
By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko
6 days ago

As 2018 presidential elections draw nearer, the government has prepared a socio-economic development plan forecast through 2025.

1 day ago

Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'

1 day ago

Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

1 day ago

Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack

1 day ago

Head of Orthodox Church Compares Homosexual Marriage to Nazism

2 days ago

Ukraine Raids Russian Tech Company Yandex Offices in Kiev and Odessa

2 days ago

At Least 11 Dead as Storm Sweeps Moscow

Wed. May. 31

More events
Saint Louis and Relics of the Sainte-Chapelle Exhibition
Magister Ludi: Festival of Contemporary Music in Honour of Karlheinz Stockhausen Concert
Pavel Kogan Orchestra, conductor Filipp Chizhevsky Concert
A Man From Podolsk Theater
Beat Film: Leonard Cohen: Bird on a Wire Cinema
Beat Film: Somniloquies Cinema

1 day ago

Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'

1 day ago

Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

1 day ago

Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack

1 day ago

Head of Orthodox Church Compares Homosexual Marriage to Nazism

2 days ago

Ukraine Raids Russian Tech Company Yandex Offices in Kiev and Odessa

2 days ago

At Least 11 Dead as Storm Sweeps Moscow

23 hours ago

Student Jailed for Murder of Russian Journalist Tsilikin

1 day ago

RT Editor-in-Chief Responds to Macron 'Propaganda' Accusations

1 day ago

Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

2 days ago
BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar Chainaya is on the list ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism

2 days ago
It’s propaganda, piracy and patriotism week on Moscow TV, with ...

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

2 days ago
BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Theater

The Master and Margarita

Fri. Jun. 30 Fri. Jun. 30
Taganka
06:00 p.m.

Yury Lyubimov’s famous dramatization of Mikhail Bulgakov’s novel. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism

It’s propaganda, piracy and patriotism week on Moscow TV, with fine documentary and feature films that ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Zverev's Game: The Art of Breaking Rules

A new exhibition at the Anatoly Zverev Museum pits four artists across time and genres.

Most Read

Moscow: News and Openings

Summer Music in Moscow

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+