Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
10 minutes ago Opposition’s Roizman Drops out of Governor’s Race, Calls for Election Boycott
33 minutes ago Russian Court Orders Navalny to Pay $35K in Kirovles Fraud Case
1 hour ago Russia and Poland Feud Over Demolition of Soviet War Monuments
Russia
Opposition’s Roizman Drops out of Governor’s Race, Calls for Election Boycott
Russia
Russia and Poland Feud Over Demolition of Soviet War Monuments
Russia
White House Appoints 'Hardline' Jon Huntsman as Ambassador to Russia
Moscow
Moscow City Hall Allows Opposition March in Defense of Internet Freedom
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Pay $35K in Kirovles Fraud Case

July 19, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 12:28

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Pay $35K in Kirovles Fraud Case

July 19, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 12:28
Moskva News Agency

A Moscow district court yesterday ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny and two co-defendants to pay 2.16 million rubles ($35,500) in damages to a timber company over charges of fraud, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The Kirovles company originally asked for 16 million rubles ($270,400) compensation from Navalny, Petr Ofitserov and Vyacheslav Opalev in the high-profile embezzlement case.

In February, a court in the north Russian city of Kirov upheld Navalny and Ofitserov’s criminal conviction from July 2013. The opposition leader received a 5-year suspended sentence, while his co-defendant Ofitserov received a 4-year suspended sentence. The men were fined 500,000 rubles ($8,000) each.

While the fine falls short of the company’s initial demand, the ruling remains a setback for the Russian opposition leader. Navalny plans to run for president in March 2018 and is soliciting campaign donations even though Russian law bars anyone with a criminal record from running for office.

In February 2016, the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) ruled against Navalny’s July 2013 conviction, saying that the defendants’ rights to a fair trial had been violated. The ECHR awarded the defendants 80,000 euros in compensation.

An ECHR statement in February 2016 said Russia’s courts “had failed to address Mr Navalny’s arguable allegation that the reasons for this prosecution were his political activities."

Related
Moscow
Former Director of Moscow's Gogol Center Arrested For Embezzlement
Russia
Former Head of Russian Authors' Society Jailed for Fraud
Russia
Russia’s Unstoppable Desire For Change
Russia
Putin Likely to Run as Independent in 2018 Election
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+