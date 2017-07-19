Russian Court Orders Navalny to Pay $35K in Kirovles Fraud Case

A Moscow district court yesterday ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny and two co-defendants to pay 2.16 million rubles ($35,500) in damages to a timber company over charges of fraud, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The Kirovles company originally asked for 16 million rubles ($270,400) compensation from Navalny, Petr Ofitserov and Vyacheslav Opalev in the high-profile embezzlement case.



In February, a court in the north Russian city of Kirov upheld Navalny and Ofitserov’s criminal conviction from July 2013. The opposition leader received a 5-year suspended sentence, while his co-defendant Ofitserov received a 4-year suspended sentence. The men were fined 500,000 rubles ($8,000) each.



While the fine falls short of the company’s initial demand, the ruling remains a setback for the Russian opposition leader. Navalny plans to run for president in March 2018 and is soliciting campaign donations even though Russian law bars anyone with a criminal record from running for office.

In February 2016, the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) ruled against Navalny’s July 2013 conviction, saying that the defendants’ rights to a fair trial had been violated. The ECHR awarded the defendants 80,000 euros in compensation.

An ECHR statement in February 2016 said Russia’s courts “had failed to address Mr Navalny’s arguable allegation that the reasons for this prosecution were his political activities."