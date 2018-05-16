News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 16 2018 - 17:05

Russian Court Fines Election Official $8 for Overlooking Vote Tampering

Aleksander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

A court in the Russian Urals region has fined a local election official for vote tampering, dismissing the violation as minor because the election official was “tired.”

Although Vladimir Putin won his fourth presidential term by a landslide in March, observers noted numerous violations including multiple voting and ballot-stuffing incidents caught on camera. Russia’s election office has since annulled the results of a dozen polling stations and declared the vote to be the most transparent in the country’s history.

Read More
Putin Thanks Election Head for 'Most Transparent Election' in Russian History

A court in the Bashkir capital of Ufa fined local election chief Liliya Arslanova 500 rubles ($8) for overlooking a spoiled ballot in violation of election law, the Govorit Moskva radio station reported Wednesday.

“[Arslanova] was tired at the end of a busy day,” the judge reasoned, according to the plaintiff who was cited by the radio station.

The plaintiff, local journalist Darya Kucherenko, who spoiled her ballot on election day, said that video evidence from the polling station showed that there was more than one spoiled ballot that was repurposed in the vote count.

"However, the Investigative Committee refused to check these facts," Kucharenko said.

She added that Arslanova was tried in absentia and that the verdict was handed down within 5 minutes.

Democratic Party Sues Russia, Trump Campaign for Allegedly Disrupting 2016 Election
News
April 20 2018
Democratic Party Sues Russia, Trump Campaign for Allegedly Disrupting 2016 Election
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
April 23 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Russia to Commemorate Putin’s Inauguration With New Stamp
Meanwhile…
May 03 2018
Russia to Commemorate Putin’s Inauguration With New Stamp

Latest news

Russian Bikers Cross 'Putin's Bridge' in Inaugural Drive
News
May 16 2018
Russian Bikers Cross 'Putin's Bridge' in Inaugural Drive
Confusing Russian Airport Map Reimagines Planet Earth
Meanwhile…
May 16 2018
Confusing Russian Airport Map Reimagines Planet Earth
Russia's Lavrov Says 'Deeply Alarmed' by Violence During Gaza Clashes
News
May 16 2018
Russia's Lavrov Says 'Deeply Alarmed' by Violence During Gaza Clashes

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox