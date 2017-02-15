Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

A Russian court has dropped criminal charges against a man accused of offending religious believers with his social media posts.

Viktor Krasnov, a resident of the southern city of Stavropol, was standing trial for writing a comment online that “God doesn't exist” and calling the Bible is a “collection of Jewish fairytales." If convicted, Krasnov would have faced up to a year in prison.

However, on Wednesday, the Stavropol court closed the case, bringing the multi-year saga to an end.

Prosecutors launched the case against Krasnov in 2014, after two users of Vkontakte, Russia's largest social network, complained about his comments. It was the first time Russia brought criminal charges against anyone for offending religious believers' feelings.