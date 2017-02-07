Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

A man has been fined 70 thousand rubles ($1,180) by a Russian court after failing to tell police that his friend had joined a terrorist group.

Ulugbek Gafurov was found guilty after appearing at the Kirovsky District Court in the southern Russian region of Astrakhan.

He was prosecuted under new anti-terrorism laws which compel Russian residents to inform the police if they are aware of any terrorism-related crime.

It is the first time that the law has been successfully used in Russia since its introduction as part of the infamous Yarovaya package in July 2016. Those found guilty can face up to a year in prison.