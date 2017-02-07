Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
50 minutes ago No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports
50 minutes ago Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend
2 hours ago No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims
Russia
The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists
Russia
Russian Shoppers Face Ban on Cut-Price Alcohol
Russia
The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders
Russia
Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
50 minutes ago No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports
50 minutes ago Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend
2 hours ago No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

Feb 7, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 12:50

Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

Feb 7, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 12:50
The Yarovaya packet, introduced by politician Irina Yarovaya, introduced a wide-range of strict anti-terror legislation. TASS

A man has been fined 70 thousand rubles ($1,180) by a Russian court after failing to tell police that his friend had joined a terrorist group.

Ulugbek Gafurov was found guilty after appearing at the Kirovsky District Court in the southern Russian region of Astrakhan.

He was prosecuted under new anti-terrorism laws which compel Russian residents to inform the police if they are aware of any terrorism-related crime.

It is the first time that the law has been successfully used in Russia since its introduction as part of the infamous Yarovaya package in July 2016. Those found guilty can face up to a year in prison.

Read More: New Anti-Terror Laws Could Crush Russia's Mobile Phone Operators

The court ruled that Gafurov knew that his friend, Kyrgyz national Ravshan Akbarov, had travelled to a militant training camp to fight alongside a terrorist group.

Akbarov appeared before a court in the Russian region of Chechnya in December 2016, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Yarovaya packet, introduced by ultra-conservative Russian politician Irina Yarovaya, introduced a wide-range of strict anti-terror legislation.

The proposals include harsher penalties for inciting or justifying terrorism online, requiring parcels to be checked for illegal items and increasing the number of crimes with which children aged between 14 and 17 can be charged.

Related
Russia
The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists
World
Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks
World
Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

2 hours ago

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

50 minutes ago

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

2 hours ago

No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

3 hours ago

Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks

18 hours ago

Russian Shoppers Face Ban on Cut-Price Alcohol

19 hours ago

Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

19 hours ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

50 minutes ago

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

2 hours ago

No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

3 hours ago

Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks

50 minutes ago

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

2 hours ago

No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

3 hours ago

Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks

15 hours ago

15 hours ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy agenda. Ukraine ...

15 hours ago

15 hours ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy agenda. Ukraine ...

15 hours ago

15 hours ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy agenda. Ukraine ...

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

50 minutes ago

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

2 hours ago

No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

3 hours ago

Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks

20 hours ago
By David Marples
David Marples
By David Marples

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)

By David Marples
By David Marples
20 hours ago

Tensions are rising between authoritarian allies Lukashenko and Putin, as Russia introduces border controls, and Belarus calls foul

Print edition — 5 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

21 hours ago
As the queen celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, The Moscow Times brings you an illustrated history of her meetings with Soviet and Russian leaders ...

18 hours ago

Russian Shoppers Face Ban on Cut-Price Alcohol

19 hours ago

Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

19 hours ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

19 hours ago

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

19 hours ago

For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might be considering early retirement, Howard Schatz has had a truly prolific career.

19 hours ago

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

19 hours ago

For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might be considering early retirement, Howard Schatz has had a truly prolific career.

19 hours ago

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

19 hours ago

For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might be considering early retirement, Howard Schatz has had a truly prolific career.

1 day ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who simply cannot afford to purchase anything other than vital necessities.

see more

1 day ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who simply cannot afford to purchase ...

3 days ago

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its green text informs him of ...

1 day ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who simply cannot afford to purchase anything other than vital necessities.

New issue — 5 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
22 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

A Test for Donald Trump in the Donbass (Op-Ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
22 hours ago

Washington appears to be moving toward decoupling sanctions on Russia from the Kremlin's implementation of its political obligations in Donbass.

22 hours ago

Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

22 hours ago

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

1 day ago

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

1 day ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

1 day ago

Kremlin Launches Regional Reshuffle Before Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid – Reports

3 days ago

Russian Children's Rights Official Has a Stalin Portrait Hanging in His Office

Tue. Feb. 07

More events
Triptych Theater
The Salesman Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

22 hours ago

Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

22 hours ago

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

1 day ago

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

1 day ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

1 day ago

Kremlin Launches Regional Reshuffle Before Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid – Reports

3 days ago

Russian Children's Rights Official Has a Stalin Portrait Hanging in His Office

18 hours ago

Russian Shoppers Face Ban on Cut-Price Alcohol

19 hours ago

Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

19 hours ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

3 days ago
In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its green text informs him of ...

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

3 days ago
A group of students at a prestigious French university has ...

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

3 days ago
In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

A group of students at a prestigious French university has accused their institution’s leadership censoring events ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Beluga Opens at the National

Alexander Rappoport, lawyer turned restaurateur, added another restaurant to his ever-growing empire. It’s called Beluga (a ...

Most Read

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+