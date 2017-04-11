Russian Cossacks Consider Demoting Trump's ‘Honorary Cossack’ Status

Last November, Donald Trump was named an honorary Russian Cossack — the fearsome warrior clan known for their daring feats on the battlefield. The new president-elect had won over the Irbis Cossacks of St. Petersburg with promises to cut NATO funding and rebuild relations with Moscow.

But now they’re having second thoughts, following U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian airbase earlier this month — an attack Moscow promptly denounced as aggression against a sovereign state.