Russian Cosmetics Market Hit by Crackdown on Surrogate Alcohol

In a Spin: Kremlin Wrestles With Russia's Revolutionary History
2 hours ago
On the eve of the 1917 revolution's centennial, fact gives way to myth as the Kremlin extols national unity over historical truth.
42 minutes ago
Vanity Fair Says It's ‘No Accident’ Putin and Lenin Share the Same Patronymic, Even Though They Don't
42 minutes ago
Vanity Fair Says It's ‘No Accident’ Putin and Lenin Share the Same Patronymic, Even Though They Don't
Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions
Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more
42 minutes ago
Vanity Fair Says It's ‘No Accident’ Putin and Lenin Share the Same Patronymic, Even Though They Don't
Russia Mourns Victims of Military Plane Crash
Thu. Dec. 29More events
20 hours agoFrench Satirists at Charlie Hebdo Infuriate Russians With Mockery of Dec. 25 Plane Crash
Christos Bokoros. The Bare Essentials
Greek artist Christos Bokoros determines his new series of metaphysical paintings on wood as “a query on the rediscovery of measure, so that we can stand upright released from the superfluous, and face the choice of what is essential in our daily life.” Read more