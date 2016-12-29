Russian Cosmetics Market Hit by Crackdown on Surrogate Alcohol

Retailers of household products and cosmetics say their sales are suffering from the temporary ban on the sale of products containing over 25 percent alcohol.



The newspaper Vedomosti reported that representatives of Russia's Drugstore Union sent letters complaining about the ban and its effects to the consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

On Dec. 23 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev instructed the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova to suspend the sale of non-food products with an ethyl alcohol content of more than 25 percent for up to 30 days. Exceptions were made for perfume and windshield fluid.



The decision was a response to a case of mass poisoning in Irkutsk due to the consumption of surrogate alcohol, which killed almost 80 people. The victims had drunk Hawthorn berry tincture, a bath lotion that normally contains a high percentage of ethyl alcohol. The product the victims consumed, however, was found to contain methanol.



