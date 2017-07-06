Russian Company Buys Rights to Zhdun Viral Sensation

Cartoons, dishes and stationery featuring the Internet sensation Zhdun are expected to flood Russia after media company CD Lands purchased rights to the viral phenomenon, the Meduza news outlet reported Thursday.

CD Land plans to resell the brand to companies that would manufacture Zhdun trinkets for an eager Russian public.

Dutch sculptor Margriet Van Breevoort, Zhdun’s creator, will get a share of the profits, she told The Moscow Times on Thursday.

“It’s hard enough to make ends meet as an artist,” she said in written comments. “With this sale, I won’t have to worry about money for a couple of years and can focus on creating new works.”