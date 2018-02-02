News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 02 2018 - 12:02

Russian Communists Assault Moscow Deputies Over Lenin Statue

liveinmsk.ru

A fight erupted between communist party members and local municipal politicians in Moscow this week over a proposal to move a statue of Vladimir Lenin.

Maxim Suraikin, the presidential candidate of the Communists of Russia party, organized his supporters to attack a local council meeting in Moscow that had gathered to discuss whether the removal of the statue should be put to a referendum. Earlier this week, a fist-fight erupted over another Soviet leader — Josef Stalin — between two Russian journalists on a live radio show.

Read More
Read more: Russian Journalists Brawl on Air Over Stalin

"It was a special unscheduled meeting, we didn’t invite anyone and were very surprised that a whole horde of them had gathered," the RBC business portal cited local council member Dmitry Maksimov as saying.

Maksimov reportedly filed a police complaint after suffering a head wound in the incident. The Communist leader Suraikin denied attacking the deputy and accused local authorities of "attempting to insult the entire Soviet past."

"In Ukraine, it all began with the demolition of Lenin statues and ended in the [controversial Ukrainian nationalist Stepan] Bandera regime. That’s why we react very strongly to these initiatives," Suraikin told RBC.

Footage on state-run television showed Suraikin gesticulating at seated officials before cutting to a scuffle in which at least one elderly woman was knocked to the ground.

Andrei Morev, the head of the Yakimanka council where the heated exchange took place, defended the gathering.

“Lenin is a leader for some and a butcher for others [...] That’s why we’d like to hear the opinion of local residents,” he told the state-run Rossia-24 news channel.

Putin Compares Communism to Christianity
News
Jan. 15 2018
Putin Compares Communism to Christianity
Life at the Lenin Sovkhoz, Home to Russia's New Capitalist Communist Party Leader
News
Jan. 26 2018
Life at the Lenin Sovkhoz, Home to Russia's New Capitalist Communist Party Leader

Latest news

Internet Censorship Skyrockets in Russia in 2017, Study Says
News
Feb. 05 2018
Internet Censorship Skyrockets in Russia in 2017, Study Says
Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow
News
Feb. 05 2018
Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Feb. 05 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

Moscow in your inbox