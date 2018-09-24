News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 24 2018 - 12:09

Russian Communists Announce Coalition Governments With Nationalists in 3 Regions

Mikhail Metzel / TASS

The Russian Communist Party has announced it will form a coalition government with the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) in three regions where Kremlin-backed candidates suffered rare gubernatorial election defeats over the past week.

Incumbents from the ruling party in the Far East Khabarovsk region and central Russia’s Vladimir region lost gubernatorial runoffs to LDPR on Sunday. Candidates from the Communist Party and A Just Russia will compete for the governor’s seat in the Siberian republic of Khakasia on Oct. 7 after its governor’s withdrawal from the race.

Read More
Support for Russia's Ruling Party Slips in Regional Elections Amid Pension Protests

“We will now form a coalition government in Khabarovsk, Vladimir and Khakasia,” Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov told Interfax on Monday.

“We consulted with LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky and struck a deal,” he was quoted as saying.

Zhirinovsky himself promotes Smolensk region, where an LDPR governor shares governing duties with Kremlin-backed United Russia and the Communists, Zyuganov said.

Interfax cited Zhirinovsky confirming that LDPR and the Communist Party had agreed to form coalition governments in the regions governed by opposition members.

Communist Protesters Rally in Vladivostok Against Alleged Election Rigging
News
Sept. 17 2018
Communist Protesters Rally in Vladivostok Against Alleged Election Rigging

Latest news

Navalny Sentenced to 20 Days After Month-Long Jail Stint
News
Sept. 25 2018
Navalny Sentenced to 20 Days After Month-Long Jail Stint
Russian Football Hooligans Clash on Moscow Streets Ahead of Derby
Meanwhile…
Sept. 24 2018
Russian Football Hooligans Clash on Moscow Streets Ahead of Derby
Finland Arrests Russian Money Laundering Suspect
News
Sept. 24 2018
Finland Arrests Russian Money Laundering Suspect

Most read

Opinion

Why Putin Has Suddenly Turned Dovish on Syria (Op-ed)

News

Miss Hitler Pageant Pulled From Russian Social Media After Complaints

News

7 Beautiful New Metro Stations Open in Moscow, in Pictures

News

Russia is Only 3 Years Away From Peak Oil, Energy Minister Warns

Meanwhile…

Putin Tests New Kalashnikov Sniper Rifle

Sign up for our weekly newsletter