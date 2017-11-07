Russian Communist Party Leader Zyuganov Announces Presidency Bid

Gennady Zyuganov, the long-time leader of the Communist Party has announced he will run for president in elections in March next year.



Zyuganov’s announcement on the state-funded Channel One came as Russia marked the centenary of the October Revolution.

This will be Zyuganov’s fifth run for president since 1996. The last campaign was in 2012, when Zyuganov won 17.2 percent of the vote. The Communist Party has about 160,000 members, 40 percent of whom are under 35.