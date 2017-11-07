News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
51 minutes ago Russian Communist Party Leader Zyuganov Announces Presidency Bid
3 hours ago Crisis of Hypocrisy Will Lead Western Countries to Western Tsar, Kremlin Aide Surkov Predicts
5 hours ago Moscow Pokemon Go Players Detained in Anti-Revolution Raids
News
Crisis of Hypocrisy Will Lead Western Countries to Western Tsar, Kremlin Aide Surkov Predicts
News
St. Petersburg Marks its Revolutionary Centenary With Caviar and Circuses
News
100 Years Later: The Bolshevik Uprising in Black and White
News
The Finnish City Where Lenin Met Stalin Still Lives in Russia's Shadow
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Communist Party Leader Zyuganov Announces Presidency Bid

Nov 7, 2017 — 21:25
— Update: 21:29

Russian Communist Party Leader Zyuganov Announces Presidency Bid

Nov 7, 2017 — 21:25
— Update: 21:29

Gennady Zyuganov, the long-time leader of the Communist Party has announced he will run for president in elections in March next year. 

Zyuganov’s announcement on the state-funded Channel One came as Russia marked the centenary of the October Revolution. 

This will be Zyuganov’s fifth run for president since 1996. The last campaign was in 2012, when Zyuganov won 17.2 percent of the vote. The Communist Party has about 160,000 members, 40 percent of whom are under 35.

See also: Young, Hipster and Red: Meet Russia's New Generation of Communists

President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to run for his fourth presidential term and win, though he has not officially announced his candidacy. 

Zyuganov is likely to compete for second place with the veteran leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky. 

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, continues to run a nationwide campaign, even though he is barred from running due to a criminal conviction which he claims is politically motivated. 

Also running are socialite and former reality-TV host Ksenia Sobchak, singer-songwriter and socialite Yekaterina Gordon, porn actress Yelena Berkova, Anfisa Chekhov, TV host and model, Yelena Semerikova, the head of the Women's Dialogue party, and Samson Sholademi, an African-Russian blogger and businessman.

Related
News
Communist Leader Zyuganov Warns There Will Be Riots If Talk of Reburying Lenin Continues
News
Revolution Centenary Unearths Debate Over Lenin’s Corpse
News
'The Death of Stalin' Comedy Has Russia’s Culture Ministry Bracing for Communist Backlash
News
Re-Elected, Zyuganov Defends Stalin's Grave
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+