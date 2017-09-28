Russia
Russian Weapons Collector Dies Dismantling Mortar

Sep 28, 2017 — 09:12
Russian Weapons Collector Dies Dismantling Mortar

Investigative Committee of Russia

A 62-year-old weapons collector died Wednesday as he attempted to dismantle a World War II-era mortar in the Leningrad region.

The unidentified collector was attempting to saw apart an 81-mm mortar when it exploded, the local branch of the Investigative Committee said in an online statement on Sept. 26.

The National Guard investigated the blast area in Podporozhye, a town 274 kilometers northeast of St. Petersburg, and found ammunition, a pistol, a sawed-off hunting rifle and three 81-mm mortars.

Authorities removed the weapons from the area to destroy them, the Investigative Committee’s statement said, adding there was no danger to adjacent buildings.

