Russian Cinema's Meryl Streep Moment

This Tuesday, Russia celebrated the 30th annual Nika Awards — a national film ceremony presented by the Russian Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences. Established in 1987, it’s basically Russia’s domestic version of the Oscars, where winners take home a little statue modelled on the Winged Victory of Samothrace, instead of a tiny golden knight.

This year’s Nika Awards were more like the last Golden Globes, however, thanks to several speeches by winners who took the opportunity to criticize how the Russian authorities handled last Sunday’s anti-corruption protests.

Granted, nobody stood up and delivered a six-minute attack on the president in the spirit of Meryl Streep’s remarks in January about Donald Trump, but the public show of support was itself remarkable, given that Vladimir Putin would compare the demonstrations to an armed coup, just two days later.

Alexander Sokurov, who won the Eldar Ryazanov award for Honor and Dignity, said from the stage that the “state is making a mistake” by cracking down on schoolchildren and students. “The government should be listening to them,” he said, also criticizing the justice system for locking up Oleg Sentsov, the Ukrainian filmmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly plotting terrorist acts in Crimea.

Sokurov also called on Russian lawmakers to adopt legislation that would make it illegal to arrest or even to lay hands on women who participate in mass demonstrations.