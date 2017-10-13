Russia's Biggest Cinema Chain Agrees to Screen Controversial Tsar Biopic ‘Mathilde’

Russia’s biggest cinema chain has decided in favor of screening a controversial film about Tsar Nicholas II’s affair with a Polish ballerina.

Last month the “Cinema Park” and “Formula Kino” chain said it had scrapped plans to screen the “Mathilde” biopic across its cinemas in 22 Russian cities.

That decision was seen as capitulation to a vigilante group called “Christian State — Holy Rus,” which threatened that "cinemas would burn” if the film was shown.