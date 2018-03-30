Russian Christian Activists Sentenced For Arson Attacks Against 'Mathilde'

Three Russian Orthodox activists have been sentenced to two years in prison for a series of arson attacks against the creators of a controversial film depicting the love affair of the last Russian tsar.

Three members of the “Christian State — Holy Rus” group were detained in September 2017 after torching cars and threatening venues planning to screen “Mathilde." The film raised controversy among Russian conservatives for depicting the affair of Tsar Nicholas II, who is recognized as a saint in the Russian Orthodox Church, with Polish ballerina Mathilde Kschessinska.