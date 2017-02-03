Russian Children's Rights Official Has a Stalin Portrait Hanging in His Office

A photograph appeared on Facebook this Thursday revealing that Yaroslavl’s children’s rights commissioner, Mikhail Krupin, has hanging in his office a portrait of Joseph Stalin with a young child. The picture was shared online by Elena Bogdanova, an aide for Alexander Goncharov, a deputy in the regional parliament.

“I walked into the lobby of [Krupin’s] office and was a bit shocked by the picture hanging on the wall behind his secretary’s chair. I had to photograph it,” Bogdanova wrote online.

Speaking to local media, Krupin said he sees nothing strange about displaying the Stalinist image. “In my offices, I’ve got lots of portraits of state leaders with children — both with Lenin and with Putin. So there’s nothing wrong about having Stalin’s portrait, too,” he said.