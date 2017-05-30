Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack

A Russian man who was attacked by a mob in the Mexican city of Cancun has been charged with premeditated murder.

Diving instructor Alexei Makeev was arrested by Mexican police on Monday, the Russian Consulate in Mexico City confirmed.

Hundreds of people gathered outside of Makeev’s residence in Cancun on May 19, reportedly in response to several videos which the Russian had uploaded online.

The clips reportedly used Nazi imagery and insulted the Mexican people, Russia’s RIA Novosti reported.

Makeev was wounded in the ensuing brawl, while one of his attackers died from his injuries.

Twenty local police officers were suspended following the attack. An investigation into police handling of the mob is ongoing.