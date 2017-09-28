This Russian Charcoal Seller Isn't Pleased With Trump’s Comments on North Korea

Dmitry Dyomin, an entrepreneur from the city of Novosibirsk, told the Metro news daily on Thursday that he was “fed up” with Trump.

In an address to world leaders at the United Nations headquarters last week, Trump said the U.S. would “totally destroy” North Korea if it threatened his country.

A Russian entrepreneur has been inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threat to annihilate North Korea to market his charcoal.

“The man threatened to destroy 25 million people,” he was cited as saying. “I saw an instant parallel with [Soviet leader] Nikita Khrushchev.”

The Soviet leader famously threatened to show the U.S. “Kuzka’s mother” during a 1959 visit to Moscow by then-U.S. vice president Richard Nixon, using a Russian idiom for showing someone a lesson.

In a nod to that statement, Dyomin has now started selling charcoal in bags marked “Kuzka’s Trump.”

The new package shows a salivating Trump whose fingers have turned into smoking guns, while around him bombs are falling to the ground.

Dyomin said he has suspended his previous line of charcoal bags titled “The New World,” in response to Russians’ dashed hopes of renewed ties between Russia and the U.S. following Trump’s inauguration.

The entrepreneur has previously also sold charcoal bags titled “Obamawood” and “Dirty Frau Merkel,” mocking the former U.S. president and current German Chancellor’s stance on Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

“My customers like all of this very much,” he was cited as saying.