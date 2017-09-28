Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Navalny Exposes Putin's 'Frontline' State TV Propagandists
4 hours ago Russia Promises Foreigners Citizenship If They Invest $10M in the Far East
5 hours ago This Russian Charcoal Seller Isn't Pleased With Trump’s Comments on North Korea
Meanwhile…
Russian Officials Ban Dogs Barking at Night
Meanwhile…
Hundreds of Chinese Tourists Stranded in Moscow by Debt-Ridden Airline
Meanwhile…
St. Petersburg Teacher Who Wrote 'Fool' on Boy's Forehead Forced to Resign
Meanwhile…
Was Morgan Freeman 'Set Up'? Russia’s Foreign Ministry Thinks So
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

This Russian Charcoal Seller Isn't Pleased With Trump’s Comments on North Korea

Sep 28, 2017 — 17:30
— Update: 17:39

This Russian Charcoal Seller Isn't Pleased With Trump’s Comments on North Korea

Sep 28, 2017 — 17:30
— Update: 17:39
Dmitry Demin / Vkontakte

A Russian entrepreneur has been inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threat to annihilate North Korea to market his charcoal.

In an address to world leaders at the United Nations headquarters last week, Trump said the U.S. would “totally destroy” North Korea if it threatened his country.

Dmitry Dyomin, an entrepreneur from the city of Novosibirsk, told the Metro news daily on Thursday that he was “fed up” with Trump.

Russian State TV Claims Journalists Mocked Trump During UN Speech

“The man threatened to destroy 25 million people,” he was cited as saying. “I saw an instant parallel with [Soviet leader] Nikita Khrushchev.” 

The Soviet leader famously threatened to show the U.S. “Kuzka’s mother” during a 1959 visit to Moscow by then-U.S. vice president Richard Nixon, using a Russian idiom for showing someone a lesson.

In a nod to that statement, Dyomin has now started selling charcoal in bags marked “Kuzka’s Trump.”

The new package shows a salivating Trump whose fingers have turned into smoking guns, while around him bombs are falling to the ground.

Dyomin said he has suspended his previous line of charcoal bags titled “The New World,” in response to Russians’ dashed hopes of renewed ties between Russia and the U.S. following Trump’s inauguration.

The entrepreneur has previously also sold charcoal bags titled “Obamawood” and “Dirty Frau Merkel,” mocking the former U.S. president and current German Chancellor’s stance on Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

“My customers like all of this very much,” he was cited as saying.

Related
Russia
Why Trump's UN Speech Was Gold for Russia's Top Propagandist
Russia
Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
Opinion
Why Trump's North Korea Rhetoric Irks Russia (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+