News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 30 2018 - 14:11
By Reuters

Russian Central Banker Retires, Tied to Suspected Agent Held by U.S.

Alexander Torshin (Sergei Savostyanov / TASS)

The Russian Central Bank said on Friday that Deputy Governor Alexander Torshin, who is on a U.S. sanctions blacklist and has been tied to an investigation into a suspected Russian agent operating in Washington, is leaving the bank to retire.

The U.S. Justice Department has said Maria Butina, accused of operating as a Russian agent, was working at the direction of an unnamed senior official at the Russian central bank.

Read More
Russian Woman Indicted by U.S. Grand Jury on Charges of Being Government Agent

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Butina worked as an assistant for Torshin. Butina's lawyers have identified Torshin as the person with whom she was accused of working.

Torshin has not replied to requests for comment on the U.S. investigation. The Russian central bank declined additional comments when contacted by Reuters on Friday.

Torshin, who turned 65 on Tuesday, was hit by U.S. sanctions in April along with a number of Russian businessmen and government officials seen as close to President Vladimir Putin.

The U.S. Treasury Department said the measures were a response to what is described as Russia's malign activity, including its actions in Ukraine, its support of President Bashar Assad in Syria's civil war and subverting Western democracies.

Butina is accused of working with a Russian official and two unidentified U.S. citizens to try to infiltrate a U.S. gun-rights organisation and influence American foreign policy toward Russia. Moscow has called the case against Butina fabricated and demanded her release. 

Austria Suspects Colonel Spied for Russia for Decades
News
Nov. 09 2018
Austria Suspects Colonel Spied for Russia for Decades
Austrian Court Orders Release of Suspected Russian Spy Pending Trial
News
Nov. 13 2018
Austrian Court Orders Release of Suspected Russian Spy Pending Trial
Austria Says It Will Not Expel Any Russians Over Spy Case
News
Nov. 15 2018
Austria Says It Will Not Expel Any Russians Over Spy Case

Latest news

Russia’s Top Court Says Boss’s Orders Don’t Justify Prison Torture
News
Nov. 30 2018
Russia’s Top Court Says Boss’s Orders Don’t Justify Prison Torture
Moscow Winters Are Becoming Warmer Due to Climate Change, Top Meteorologist Says
News
Nov. 30 2018
Moscow Winters Are Becoming Warmer Due to Climate Change, Top Meteorologist Says
Gunman Killed After Attacking Russian National Guard Troops in Krasnodar
News
Nov. 30 2018
Gunman Killed After Attacking Russian National Guard Troops in Krasnodar
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Moscow Beauty Queen Marries Malaysian King in 'Stunning Wedding'

News

U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots

News

Putin’s Guards Say ‘Nothing Unusual’ About Helicopter Sighting Over Kremlin

News

Turkey Charges Erdogan Foe Gulen for 2016 Murder of Russian Ambassador

News

Former Head of Russian Railways Sues Novaya Gazeta for Libel

Sign up for our weekly newsletter