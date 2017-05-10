Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
15 minutes ago Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme
15 hours ago Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow
17 hours ago Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain
Business
Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion
Business
Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Sues Oligarch's Rival Conglomerate
Business
Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces Revenue Rise of 46%
Business
Keeping Afloat: Russia Worries Over Appreciating Ruble
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
15 minutes ago Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme
15 hours ago Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow
17 hours ago Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme

May 10, 2017 — 10:30
— Update: 10:43

Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme

May 10, 2017 — 10:30
— Update: 10:43

Russian cell phone operator MTS will be the first company to start storing users' data under controversial new anti-terror laws.

MTS will be running a pilot program in an unnamed Russian city, Russia's Vedomosti newspaper reported Wednesday.

The trial run will test whether existing technology could be used to enforce the laws.

Read More: Russia's Data Storage Laws Among 'Most Destructive Policies of 2016'

The storage equipment needed for the program will be provided by Russian technology company Norsi-Trans, which already provides electronic surveillance hardware for the Russian government.

Company director Sergei Ovchinnikov confirmed it was working with the Russian Communications Ministry on storing users' data under the new laws.

He said that new proposals on expanding the government's existing monitoring systems, including the installation of additional storage capacity, were still under consideration by Russia's Federal Security Service.

An unnamed Norsi-Trans partner told Vedomosti that MTS would be first in line to test the equipment. Another unnamed source claimed that the pilot scheme would target users in “a major Russian city” but did not specify.

The new data storage law forms part of conservative anti-terror reforms authored by United Russia politician Irina Yarovaya, which were signed by President Putin in July 2016.

The new laws require mobile operators to store customers’ messages, including photos and videos, for six months. Metadata, such as information on the time and date a message was sent, must be kept for three years. Companies will also face a fine of up to 1 million rubles ($15,700) for not decoding users’ data at the request of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). The law is currently due to come into force on July 1, 2018.

Related
Russia
One Week On: Who Was the St. Petersburg Metro Bomber?
Russia
Putin Announces Plan to Strip Terrorist Fighters of Russian Citizenship
Russia
Death Toll in St. Petersburg Terror Attack Rises to 15
Russia
After Metro Blast, Racial Profiling Is on the Rise in Russia

Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

23 hours ago

The air force won't be seen today.

15 hours ago

Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow

17 hours ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

17 hours ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

21 hours ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

1 day ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

15 hours ago

Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow

17 hours ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

17 hours ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

15 hours ago

Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow

17 hours ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

17 hours ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

Gig

Mara

Wed. May. 10 Sat. May. 20
Red
06:00 p.m.

Russian rock singer and songwriter with a program of songs from her new album. Read more

Read more

15 hours ago

Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow

17 hours ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

17 hours ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

16 hours ago
By Konstantin Gaaze
Konstantin Gaaze
By Konstantin Gaaze

Where Does Putin Sleep and Why Is It a Secret? (Op-ed)

By Konstantin Gaaze
By Konstantin Gaaze
16 hours ago

Are the president’s whereabouts a state secret? Yes and no.

Print edition — 6 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

21 hours ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

21 hours ago

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

21 hours ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

21 hours ago

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

21 hours ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

21 hours ago

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)

15 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects photos from across Russia, where millions of people on Tuesday celebrated Victory Day and the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory ...

21 hours ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

1 day, 15 hours ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

1 day, 16 hours ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

see more

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World ...

1 day ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading ...

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

New issue — 6 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
1 day ago
By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky
1 day ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the ...

1 day ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

1 day ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

1 day ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

1 day ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

1 day ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

4 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

Wed. May. 10

More events
All Nighter Cinema
Get Out Cinema
youtube / in police Theater
Terra Nullius: Doubts Dance
Sergei Shutov: Apples From Mars Exhibition
The Gronholm Method Theater

1 day ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

1 day ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

1 day ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

1 day ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

1 day ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

4 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

21 hours ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

1 day ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

1 day ago
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading ...

Away From the Archives

3 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. ...

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

1 day ago
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the ...
From our partners

Opera

Aida

Fri. May. 12 Fri. May. 12
Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

Verdi’s opera about the forbidden love between an Ethiopian slave girl and an Egyptian army commander. Directed by Peter Stein. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

Most Read

Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)

Where Does Putin Sleep and Why Is It a Secret? (Op-ed)

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Victory Day Parade in Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+