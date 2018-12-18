News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 18 2018 - 12:12
By Reuters

Russian Cargo Ship Runs Aground off Southwest England

kamatravel.ru

Rescue vessels were heading to assist a Russian bulk cargo ship after it ran aground off beaches in southwest England, Britain's coastguard said on Tuesday.

The 180 meter (590 ft) long ship, with 18 Russian crew on board and which the British media said was the Kuzma Minin, dragged its anchor in strong winds and grounded between the Swanpool and Gyllyngvase beaches near Falmouth in Cornwall.

"There is no cargo on board. She currently has a list of five degrees but there is no report of any pollution," the coastguard said in a statement.

Read More
More Than 150 Russian Sailors Have Been Stranded in Ports Worldwide

"Tugs are on their way to the vessel and a lifeboat is standing by at the scene. The Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team have cordoned off an area around the ship."

The coastguard said the plan was to refloat the ship when the tide rose. 

If Russia Chooses a Different Course, The U.K. Will Respond in Kind (Op-ed)
Opinion
Dec. 17 2018
If Russia Chooses a Different Course, The U.K. Will Respond in Kind (Op-ed)


Latest news

Russians Charged Over $27M in Bribes in 2018, Prosecutors Say
News
Dec. 18 2018
Russians Charged Over $27M in Bribes in 2018, Prosecutors Say
Russia Can Easily Make Intermediate Missiles If U.S. Quits Nuclear Treaty, Putin Says
News
Dec. 18 2018
Russia Can Easily Make Intermediate Missiles If U.S. Quits Nuclear Treaty, Putin Says
Russian Teen Sentenced to 10 Years for School Knife Attack
News
Dec. 18 2018
Russian Teen Sentenced to 10 Years for School Knife Attack
By Reuters

Most read

News

'We Don’t Want Protests Like in Paris Here,' Putin Says, Explaining Jailing of Activist

News

New Russian Warplanes and Missiles Beat Expectations in Syria, Official Says

News

Russia Considers Deploying Military Aircraft in Venezuela Long Term, Media Reports

News

How Russia’s Attempt to Solve Its Trash Crisis Is Backfiring

News

Putin's Ratings in 2018, a Sign of Things to Come? An Interview With Alexei Levinson

Sign up for our weekly newsletter