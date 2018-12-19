News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Dec. 19 2018 - 09:12
By Reuters

Russian Cargo Ship Refloated After Running Aground off Southwest England

Ben Birchall / PA Images / TASS

 A Russian bulk cargo ship that ran aground off southwest England on Tuesday has been successfully refloated and is being towed out to open sea.

Television images showed the 180 meter long Kuzma Minin being pulled to safety by three tugs shortly after 5 p.m. on a higher tide.

The 16,000-ton ship, with 18 Russian crew on board, had dragged its anchor in strong winds and grounded between the Swanpool and Gyllyngvase beaches near Falmouth in Cornwall at about 8:40 a.m.

The ship, which listed at five degrees, did not have any cargo on board and there were no reports of any pollution, the coastguard said in a statement.



