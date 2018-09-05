News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 05 2018 - 11:09

Russian Businesswoman Charged With Extremism for Parodying Judges

Pixabay

An aspiring businesswoman has reportedly been charged with extremism for accusing judges of corruption in a series of Russian folk songs posted online.

Natalia Kovaleva, 42, took to YouTube this spring when a judge ruled against her in a lawsuit that she had brought against the Sberbank state lender after falling victim to wire fraud in 2013.

Read More
A ‘Mothers’ March’ in Moscow for Teenage Girls Charged With Extremism

Investigators suspect Kovaleva of offending “the judiciary” social group with her traditional Russian limericks known as chastushki, Interfax reported Tuesday.

“The Saratov court is corrupt,” Kovaleva is heard singing in one of the videos on her YouTube channel. She accuses Sberbank of money laundering and the Saratov court of covering up its alleged activities.

According to the Mediazona news website, investigators had opened the extremism case after a complaint filed by the chairman of Saratov’s judicial council. Kovaleva’s videos, the complaint alleged, “besmirched the honor and dignity of Saratov region judges.”

Kovaleva told Interfax that the authorities had raided her home and seized electronic devices.

“Chastushki are my way of addressing the competent authorities, reporting corruption, lawlessness and judicial crimes,” Interfax quoted Kovaleva as saying.

In an interview to Mediazona, Kovaleva said the extremism charge came as a surprise, adding that she considered herself to be "completely apolitical.”

“What extremism? I’m a peaceful independent artist," she said.

How a Teenage Girl’s Chat Group Became an FSB Snare
News
Aug. 15 2018
How a Teenage Girl’s Chat Group Became an FSB Snare
A ‘Mothers’ March’ in Moscow for Teenage Girls Charged With Extremism
News
Aug. 15 2018
A ‘Mothers’ March’ in Moscow for Teenage Girls Charged With Extremism
Moscow Court Transfers Teenagers Charged With Extremism to House Arrest
News
Aug. 16 2018
Moscow Court Transfers Teenagers Charged With Extremism to House Arrest

Latest news

Two Russian Athletes Lose World Championship Medals Over Doping
News
Sept. 05 2018
Two Russian Athletes Lose World Championship Medals Over Doping
Two Cubans Sentenced for Trying to Reach Alaska Via Russia
News
Sept. 05 2018
Two Cubans Sentenced for Trying to Reach Alaska Via Russia
'Glory to Ukraine' Football Jerseys Spark Russian Protest
News
Sept. 05 2018
'Glory to Ukraine' Football Jerseys Spark Russian Protest

Most read

News

Putin Gets Love From New State TV Show as Poll Ratings Slide

News

Russia’s First Gay Married Couple Vows Never to Come Home

News

Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk

News

Russia to Stop Transporting U.S. Astronauts to Space After 2019, Official Says

News

Russia to Treat Zakharchenko Murder as Terrorism

Sign up for our weekly newsletter