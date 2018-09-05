News

Russian Businesswoman Charged With Extremism for Parodying Judges

Pixabay

An aspiring businesswoman has reportedly been charged with extremism for accusing judges of corruption in a series of Russian folk songs posted online. Natalia Kovaleva, 42, took to YouTube this spring when a judge ruled against her in a lawsuit that she had brought against the Sberbank state lender after falling victim to wire fraud in 2013.

Investigators suspect Kovaleva of offending “the judiciary” social group with her traditional Russian limericks known as chastushki, Interfax reported Tuesday. “The Saratov court is corrupt,” Kovaleva is heard singing in one of the videos on her YouTube channel. She accuses Sberbank of money laundering and the Saratov court of covering up its alleged activities.