Russian Businessman Releases 'Novichok' Line of Cooking Oil

London blames Moscow for poisoning ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury last month with a Novichok-class nerve agent believed to have been developed in the Soviet Union. Russia denies responsibility and has accused Britain of whipping-up anti-Russian hysteria.

A Russian entrepreneur has capitalized on the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain by releasing a brand of cooking oil named after the nerve agent that was allegedly used in the attempted assassination.

“I regularly watch the news,” Ulyanovsk region-based farmer Alexei Yakushev said in explaining how he came up with the name for his new brand of sunflower oil.

“I liked this product very much and couldn’t find it anywhere in stores, so I decided to make it myself,” Yakushev said in a YouTube video posted on Thursday.

The Novichok oil will be marketed under the motto “products for a long life,” together with a logo bearing KGB insignia.

“We don’t hide money offshore,” the farm’s About Us page reads in rhyme.