News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Meanwhile…
April 20 2018 - 12:04

Russian Businessman Releases 'Novichok' Line of Cooking Oil

Igor Lebedew / Twitter @mr_sheriff

A Russian entrepreneur has capitalized on the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain by releasing a brand of cooking oil named after the nerve agent that was allegedly used in the attempted assassination.

London blames Moscow for poisoning ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury last month with a Novichok-class nerve agent believed to have been developed in the Soviet Union. Russia denies responsibility and has accused Britain of whipping-up anti-Russian hysteria.

“I regularly watch the news,” Ulyanovsk region-based farmer Alexei Yakushev said in explaining how he came up with the name for his new brand of sunflower oil.

“I liked this product very much and couldn’t find it anywhere in stores, so I decided to make it myself,” Yakushev said in a YouTube video posted on Thursday.

The Novichok oil will be marketed under the motto “products for a long life,” together with a logo bearing KGB insignia.

“We don’t hide money offshore,” the farm’s About Us page reads in rhyme.

Russian Scientist Claims He Sold Deadly Novichok Nerve Agent to Chechen Gangsters in 1990s
News
March 23 2018
Russian Scientist Claims He Sold Deadly Novichok Nerve Agent to Chechen Gangsters in 1990s
EU Backs Britain in Blaming Russia for Ex-Spy's Poisoning
News
March 23 2018
EU Backs Britain in Blaming Russia for Ex-Spy's Poisoning
Less than 5% of Russians Believe Moscow Could be Behind Skripal’s Poisoning
News
March 26 2018
Less than 5% of Russians Believe Moscow Could be Behind Skripal’s Poisoning

Latest news

Russians’ Trust In Putin Drops to Below 50% After Election — Poll
News
April 20 2018
Russians’ Trust In Putin Drops to Below 50% After Election — Poll
Russian Politician Appeals to Putin Over Alleged Death Threats Amid Garbage Protests
News
April 20 2018
Russian Politician Appeals to Putin Over Alleged Death Threats Amid Garbage Protests
Russia Says Trump Invited Putin to U.S. During Phone Call
News
April 20 2018
Russia Says Trump Invited Putin to U.S. During Phone Call

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox