Russian Businesses in Venezuela Smuggling Billions for Currency Black Market

Billions of Venezuelan bolivars are being transported to Russia in private jets and shipping containers stuffed with cash in a bid to squeeze profits from the country's ailing economy.

Russian companies working in the country are transporting the money back to Moscow in order to use black market dealers when exchanging the cash into U.S. Dollars, the Republic news outlet reported Monday.

The value of the bolivar has plummeted over the past three years, with the resulting severe deficit of hard currency making it almost “impossible” for Russian companies to exchange money, top-level Kremlin official Sergei Nosov told Republic.

The collapsing currency has instead opened up a lucrative illegal market, allowing black market dealers to charge 3,750 bolivars for $1. The official exchange rate currently stands at 10 bolivars for $1.