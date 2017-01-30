Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
8 hours ago Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial
12 hours ago Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea
13 hours ago Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts
Business
Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts
Business
Russia Proposes Devaluing Ruble by 10% - Reports
Business
Russian Social Network Vkontakte Sues Data Mining Companies
Business
Russia Files WTO Suit to Protect Metallurgists
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
8 hours ago Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial
12 hours ago Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea
13 hours ago Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

Russian Businesses in Venezuela Smuggling Billions for Currency Black Market

Jan 30, 2017 — 18:12
— Update: Jan. 30 2017 — 15:34

Russian Businesses in Venezuela Smuggling Billions for Currency Black Market

Jan 30, 2017 — 18:12
— Update: Jan. 30 2017 — 15:34
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

Billions of Venezuelan bolivars are being transported to Russia in private jets and shipping containers stuffed with cash in a bid to squeeze profits from the country's ailing economy.

Russian companies working in the country are transporting the money back to Moscow in order to use black market dealers when exchanging the cash into U.S. Dollars, the Republic news outlet reported Monday.

The value of the bolivar has plummeted over the past three years, with the resulting severe deficit of hard currency making it almost “impossible” for Russian companies to exchange money, top-level Kremlin official Sergei Nosov told Republic.

The collapsing currency has instead opened up a lucrative illegal market, allowing black market dealers to charge 3,750 bolivars for $1. The official exchange rate currently stands at 10 bolivars for $1.

Read More: A New Russian Economic Development Minister, But Still No Answers

Unnamed Republic sources speculated that Russian oil giant Rosneft could be one of the largest buyers for bolivars, with the company conducting a large part of its business in Venezuela.

Venezuela's Minister of Internal Affairs, Nestor Reverol, accused foreign corporations of worsening the currency crisis by smuggling cash out of the country in December 2016. He claimed that 300 billion bolivars had been taken by gangs to the United States, Switzerland, Poland, Ukraine, Spain, Germany and the Czech Republic.

Venezuela entered a severe recession in 2014, with the situation rapidly declining due to financial mismanagement and falling oil prices. The country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell by 10 percent in 2016, while inflation in the country is expected to hit 1660 percent in 2017.

Related
Business
LUKoil in Talks to Sell Out of Venezuela Oil Project
Russia
Moscow Street Named After Late Venezuelan Leader Chavez

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

7 hours ago

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

8 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

12 hours ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

13 hours ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

14 hours ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

15 hours ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

16 hours ago

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

8 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

12 hours ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

13 hours ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

8 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

12 hours ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

13 hours ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

Read more

8 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

12 hours ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

13 hours ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

20 hours ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
20 hours ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

2 days, 14 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

14 hours ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

15 hours ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

16 hours ago

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

11 hours ago

Stage East

11 hours ago

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old American has re-invented himself as a Russian actor in Moscow.

11 hours ago

Stage East

11 hours ago

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old American has re-invented himself as a Russian actor in Moscow.

11 hours ago

Stage East

11 hours ago

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old American has re-invented himself as a Russian actor in Moscow.

17 hours ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian leader will visit his closest EU ally: Viktor Orban's Hungary.

see more

17 hours ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian leader will visit his closest EU ally: Viktor Orban's Hungary.

21 hours ago

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

The Russian government's efforts to prompt more families to have more children have not changed an entrenched preference for small families.

17 hours ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian leader will visit his closest EU ally: Viktor Orban's Hungary.

New issue — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
2 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
2 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

18 hours ago

Trump Ready to 'Move Forward' With Russia, Says Foreign Policy Campaign Aide

18 hours ago

Russian Olympians Disqualified for Doping Haven't Returned Their Medals, Says Sports Chief

19 hours ago

Russian Government Starts Free Land Giveaway in Country's Far East

20 hours ago

Amid Economic Woes, Russian Defense Budget 'Won't be Changed' — Kremlin

1 day ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Vows to Press On With Campaign, Even If Reconvicted

1 day ago

Russian Lawmakers Propose Punishing Parents for Failing to Cultivate ‘Spiritual Values’

Thu. Feb. 02

More events
All Shades of Blue Theater
The Salesman Cinema
Amsterdam-St. Petersburg Junction Gig
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Ivanov Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

18 hours ago

Trump Ready to 'Move Forward' With Russia, Says Foreign Policy Campaign Aide

18 hours ago

Russian Olympians Disqualified for Doping Haven't Returned Their Medals, Says Sports Chief

19 hours ago

Russian Government Starts Free Land Giveaway in Country's Far East

20 hours ago

Amid Economic Woes, Russian Defense Budget 'Won't be Changed' — Kremlin

1 day ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Vows to Press On With Campaign, Even If Reconvicted

1 day ago

Russian Lawmakers Propose Punishing Parents for Failing to Cultivate ‘Spiritual Values’

14 hours ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

15 hours ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

16 hours ago

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

21 hours ago
The Russian government's efforts to prompt more families to have more children have not changed an entrenched preference for small families.

The Restaurant Making Waves in Moscow

1 day ago
Volna - ”wave” - is a new restaurant by Andrei ...

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

21 hours ago
The Russian government's efforts to prompt more families to have more children have not changed an entrenched preference ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Restaurant Making Waves in Moscow

Volna - ”wave” - is a new restaurant by Andrei Dellos, the owner of Pushkin, the ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 1, Jan. 23-30)

Rasputin's ghost returns, the Empress falls (from her high heels), Picasso finally gets a job.

Most Read

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Stage East

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+