VimpelCom Russia Chief Resigns Amid Corruption Scandal

15 hours ago
Russia's Justice Ministry has declared the independent pollster the Levada Center to be a “foreign agent,” saying the decision to blacklist the center followed an unscheduled inspection of Levada's documents.
23 hours agoRenault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ
AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in a bid to secure additional investment from French company Renault. Denis Le Vot, AvtoVAZ Board Deputy Chairman and Renault Group Senior Vice President and Eurasia Region Chairman, said that while he hoped minority shareholders would take part in the transaction, Renault were willing to buy ...
23 hours agoRenault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ
AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in a bid to secure additional investment from French company Renault. Denis Le Vot, AvtoVAZ Board Deputy Chairman and Renault Group Senior Vice President and Eurasia Region Chairman, said that while he ...
1 day ago
1 day ago
1 day agoRussia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement
1 day agoRussia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement
17 hours agoPutin Labels Russian Baltic Threat as 'Nonsense'