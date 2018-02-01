Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees

A quick-witted Siberian woman has discovered a creative way to avoid paying excess baggage fees with a pair of mittens and snow.

Darya Mosunova did not lose her gumption when she discovered that carry-on luggage allowances for domestic flights had been reduced to 5 kilograms at the airport in Krasnoyarsk. Having no cash or a working credit card on hand to pay the fee, she had one last option in mind.

“I put on all my outfits and, like Winnie the Pooh, ran into the forest,” Mosunova recounted her story on Facebook.

“In the forest, I dug a hole in minus 40 degree [Celsius weather] with my mittens and buried the suitcase,” she continued.

Mosunova said her friend dug the baggage out of the snow the next morning, “frightening the bears and the pissing taxi drivers.”

“Even my husband didn’t want to help, but you found it!” Mosunova wrote, thanking her friend.