Russian Boy Lands Role of a Lifetime in New Star Wars Film

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiered last week in Russia, making over half a billion rubles ($8.7 million) in five days.

A 10-year-old boy from Russia landed major screen time in the final scene of his favorite Hollywood sci-fi classic.

Tamerlan Blayev, a 10-year-old native of the republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, now living with his family in London, landed the role of an orphan stable boy named Temiri Blagg.

“When I saw him [on the screen], my heart thumped and tears streamed,” Tamerlan's mother Oksana Blayeva said in an interview with the Tjournal news website.

Blayeva said her son remembers the 2015-2016 filming process “as if it were yesterday” and is eager to pursue his film career further.

Tamerlan’s love for Star Wars started around five years ago, when he rewatched all of the franchise’s episodes and memorized nearly every line, Blayeva said. She added that the family doesn’t yet know if Tamerlan will appear in the Star Wars sequel scheduled for release in 2019.

“We really really hope to be in the next part too," she said.