Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago In Numbers: Bomb Hoaxes and Mass Evacuations Plague Russia
5 hours ago Russian Authorities to Launch 100 Anonymous Telegram Channels Ahead of Election
6 hours ago Pro-FSB Spy Thriller Sees Fictional Navalny Killed
Russia
In Numbers: Bomb Hoaxes and Mass Evacuations Plague Russia
Business
Things Ain’t the Way They Used to Be
Russia
Russian Authorities to Launch 100 Anonymous Telegram Channels Ahead of Election
Russia
Pro-FSB Spy Thriller Sees Fictional Navalny Killed
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Bomber Skids Off Runway in Syria, Killing Crew

Oct 10, 2017 — 11:12
— Update: 14:51

Russian Bomber Skids Off Runway in Syria, Killing Crew

Oct 10, 2017 — 11:12
— Update: 14:51
Vadim Savitsky / Russian Defense Ministry's Press Office / TASS

A Russian fighter-bomber skidded off the runway in Syria, killing its crew, the Interfax news agency reported Tuesday, citing the Defense Ministry.

“The Su-24 skidded off the runway and was destroyed on Oct. 10 during acceleration for takeoff from the Khmeimim airfield to perform a combat mission,” the ministry spokesperson said. The crew aboard the two-seater aircraft was unable to eject and was killed, the spokesperson added.

Reports from the scene suggest that technical malfunction may have led to the accident, Interfax reported, citing ministry statements.

Related
World
Islamic State Says It Has Captured 2 Russian Soldiers in Syria
World
U.S. Denies Role in Russian General's Death in Syria
Russia
Russian Media Reports 3 Deaths in Syria, Including Russian Soldier
Russia
Russia Extends Syrian Airbase Lease by 49 Years
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+