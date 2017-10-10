Russian Bomber Skids Off Runway in Syria, Killing Crew

A Russian fighter-bomber skidded off the runway in Syria, killing its crew, the Interfax news agency reported Tuesday, citing the Defense Ministry.

“The Su-24 skidded off the runway and was destroyed on Oct. 10 during acceleration for takeoff from the Khmeimim airfield to perform a combat mission,” the ministry spokesperson said. The crew aboard the two-seater aircraft was unable to eject and was killed, the spokesperson added.

Reports from the scene suggest that technical malfunction may have led to the accident, Interfax reported, citing ministry statements.