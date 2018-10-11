News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 11 2018 - 11:10

Russian Blogger Sentenced for Anti-Female Hate Speech

Vladislav Pozdnyakov / Vkontakte

A Russian blogger has been sentenced to house arrest for hate speech toward women, days after the Kremlin moved to decriminalize anti-extremism laws that have been used to prosecute social media users for their online activity.

Saratov resident Vladislav Pozdnyakov, 27, was charged in Nizhny Novgorod last week for creating an anti-women community on the popular Vkontakte social networkThe “Male State” page, which numbers more than 150,000 members and espouses nationalism and patriarchy, had reported ties with groups that shamed women for fraternizing with foreign football fans during the World Cup in Russia.

“He posted photos and videos containing linguistic and psychological signs of incitement of enmity and hatred, specifically in relation to women,” investigators said on Friday.

A court sentenced Pozdnyakov to two months of house arrest that same day, a court official told the Mediazona news website on Wednesday.

The man’s case echoes last month’s extremism charges brought against a feminist blogger who faces up to five years in jail for posting jokes and rants against men online.

Read More
Facing Jail for Online 'Jokes', Russian Feminist Determined to Fight on

Pozdnyakov was convicted two days after President Vladimir Putin submitted a draft bill to partially decriminalize hate speech laws that have been used to prosecute and jail users for insensitive online content since 2012. Lawmakers are expected to consider the legislation in the coming weeks.

Pozdnyakov’s last social media entry informed readers on Sept. 28 that he had been detained “by Putin’s Gestapo” at his apartment in Nizhny Novgorod.

Zolotov vs. Navalny Showdown, in Memes
Meanwhile…
Sept. 12 2018
Zolotov vs. Navalny Showdown, in Memes
Miss Hitler Pageant Pulled From Russian Social Media After Complaints
News
Sept. 18 2018
Miss Hitler Pageant Pulled From Russian Social Media After Complaints
Russia Listed Among World Leaders in Selfie Deaths – Study
News
Oct. 04 2018
Russia Listed Among World Leaders in Selfie Deaths – Study

Latest news

Potential for New Wave of Protests in Russia is Growing, Report Says
News
Oct. 11 2018
Potential for New Wave of Protests in Russia is Growing, Report Says
Russia Hopes U.S. Will Be Understanding About Soyuz Incident
News
Oct. 11 2018
Russia Hopes U.S. Will Be Understanding About Soyuz Incident
Explosives Seized From Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia, Investigators Claim
News
Oct. 11 2018
Explosives Seized From Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia, Investigators Claim

Most read

News

Infamous St. Petersburg 'Troll Factory' Set on Fire

News

Deputy Calls on Putin to Resign Before 'Being Dragged Out Feet First'

News

Half of Russian Youth Say They’re Unaware of Stalinist Repressions – Poll

News

Senior Russian Investigator Shot Dead Outside Home

News

Exclusive: Russian Man Identified in Dutch Hacking Probe Played in 'Spy Football Team' — Source

Sign up for our weekly newsletter