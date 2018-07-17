News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
July 17 2018 - 09:07

Russian Blogger Gets Suspended Sentence for 'Extremist' Religious Joke

Ilya Maddison / Youtube

A Russian blogger has received a 1.5-year suspended sentence for hate speech over jokes that reportedly offended the country’s Muslim population.

Last year, Russia blacklisted two videos in which Ilya Davydov, who performs standup comedy and blogs under the alias Ilya Maddyson, jokes about the Quran. Davydov was reportedly forced to flee Russia temporarily last year after receiving threats following the publication of one of the videos.

