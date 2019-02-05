News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Feb. 05 2019 - 11:02

Russian Blogger Dives Under Ice in Frozen Lake, Reports Feeling 'Refreshed'

egor_lesnoy / Instagram

As freezing weather enveloped parts of the nation, one Russian fitness blogger took matters into his own hands and turned the winter into his friend.

The blogger, Yegor Lesnoy, channeled his inner Iceman as he filmed himself diving under the frozen ice of Lake Baikal in Siberia, where temperatures dipped to minus 30 degrees Celsius. The lake, he claims, was a balmy 1 C.

“I simply swam 10 meters under the ice of my favorite lake and came up absolutely happy, refreshed and healthy,” Lesnoy wrote in a post published Monday.

A similar video dated Jan. 9 describes the author hearing ice cracking underwater, saying “I can’t compare this sound to anything else, it’s absolutely otherworldly.”

Lesnoy’s Instagram account features similar winter-themed footage, including fitness routines performed underwater.

“What can be better than going out on the porch in the morning, breathing in the frosty air so that the snot freezes in your nose?” he writes in one of the posts.

Russian Official Fired for Forcing Teachers to Clear Snow in Freezing Weather
News
Jan. 28 2019
Russian Official Fired for Forcing Teachers to Clear Snow in Freezing Weather
Moscow Hit by Freak Snowstorm, in Photos
News
Jan. 28 2019
Moscow Hit by Freak Snowstorm, in Photos
Giant Icicles Threaten and Dazzle Russia, in Photos
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2019
Giant Icicles Threaten and Dazzle Russia, in Photos


Latest news

Online Censorship Cases in Russia Skyrocketed in 2018, NGO Says
News
Feb. 05 2019
Online Censorship Cases in Russia Skyrocketed in 2018, NGO Says
Trump Held Talks With Moscow Leadership to Build Mall, Ex-Mayor Reveals
News
Feb. 05 2019
Trump Held Talks With Moscow Leadership to Build Mall, Ex-Mayor Reveals
Earth's Magnetic Pole is Quickly Moving Toward Russia, Models Say
News
Feb. 05 2019
Earth's Magnetic Pole is Quickly Moving Toward Russia, Models Say

Most read

News

Russia Moves to Decriminalize 'Unavoidable' Corruption, Following Putin's Proposal

News

Did a Russian Plane Take Off With Venezuela’s Gold?

Meanwhile…

Moscow Man Says He’s Haunted by Arshavin’s Ghost, Appeals to Police

News

Billionaires in Moscow Try Building Dynasties for Post-Putin Era ﻿

News

'U.S. Took Step to Destroy the World': Russia Responds to U.S. Suspension of INF Treaty

Sign up for our weekly newsletter