Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
44 minutes ago Russian Blogger Nosik Faces 2-Year Sentence for Syria Post
1 hour ago New UKIP Leader Says Putin Is Her 'Political Hero'
3 hours ago Russian Elections 2016: Kremlin Landslide Confirmed
Russia
Russian Elections 2016: Kremlin Landslide Confirmed
Russia
According to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB
Russia
Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin
Russia
The First Exit-Polls Are In and Russia's Parties of Power Remain Unchanged

Russian Blogger Nosik Faces 2-Year Sentence for Syria Post

Sep. 19 2016 — 13:15
— Update: 13:58

Russian Blogger Nosik Faces 2-Year Sentence for Syria Post

Sep. 19 2016 — 13:15
— Update: 13:58
Anton Nosik Artyom Korotayev / TASS

Prosecutors have asked a Moscow court to jail Russian blogger Anton Nosik for two years after he wrote a post calling for the Kremlin to “erase Syria from the face of the earth.”

Nosik was charged with with inciting hatred or hostility after a criminal investigation was launched in November last year. Two years is the maximum sentence for the offense.

The blog post called for Russian forces to carpet bomb the country and justified the death of civilians. “I will not grieve if Syria is razed to the ground. Moreover, I will be thankful,” Nosik wrote.

He was also investigated for comments he made on the Echo Moskvy radio station.

Nosik has pleaded not guilty, but told reporters that some of his comments made to Echo Moskvy may have “overstepped the mark.”

The blogger had previously announced his intention to run in this month's State Duma elections.


Related
World
Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement
Opinion
Putin Goes After Bloggers, Not Profits
Russia
United Russia Slams Ekho Moskvy Over Blog Post
Russian Elections 2016: Kremlin Landslide Confirmed

3 hours ago

Russia's ruling United Russia party has secured a larger-than expected landslide victory in the country's parliamentary elections. As of 10:00 am Moscow time, with 94 percent of ballots currently counted, the party had secured 54.23 ...

1 hour ago

New UKIP Leader Says Putin Is Her 'Political Hero'

7 hours ago

According to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB

16 hours ago

The First Exit-Polls Are In and Russia's Parties of Power Remain Unchanged

2 days ago

Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies

2 days ago

Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise

2 days ago

Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz

Appalled or enthralled by Sunday’s election results, Moscow TV offers viewers much to enjoy as you decompress this week, including great music (modern, classical and ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz

Appalled or enthralled by Sunday’s election results, Moscow TV offers viewers much to enjoy as you decompress this week, including great music (modern, classical and ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz

Appalled or enthralled by Sunday’s election results, Moscow TV offers viewers much to enjoy as you decompress this week, including great music (modern, classical and ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 hour ago

New UKIP Leader Says Putin Is Her 'Political Hero'

7 hours ago

According to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB

16 hours ago

The First Exit-Polls Are In and Russia's Parties of Power Remain Unchanged

1 hour ago

New UKIP Leader Says Putin Is Her 'Political Hero'

7 hours ago

According to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB

16 hours ago

The First Exit-Polls Are In and Russia's Parties of Power Remain Unchanged
2 days ago
By Richard Sakwa
Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
Russia's Post-Bolotnaya Regime Reset: Reality or Illusion?
By Richard Sakwa
Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
2 days ago

The State Duma elections of Sept. 18, 2016 reflect a number of tendencies in contemporary Russian politics. Although critics dismiss them as little more than an exercise in managed representation, in fact they indicate attempts to modify the relationship between the state and society, although ...

Print edition — 4 days ago

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

10 hours ago

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

10 hours ago

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.

10 hours ago

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

10 hours ago

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.

10 hours ago

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

10 hours ago

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.
Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections
18 hours ago
Russians went to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect their representatives for the nation's lower house of parliament, the State Duma. The elections ...

2 days, 15 hours ago

Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies

2 days, 17 hours ago

Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise

2 days, 18 hours ago

Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate

16 hours ago

Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament. Follow our live blog for updates.

see more

16 hours ago

Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament. Follow our live blog for updates.

2 days ago

Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia

Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners all over Russia’s Far East ...

16 hours ago

Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament. Follow our live blog for updates.

New issue — 4 days ago

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

2 days ago

2 days ago

Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia

Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners all over Russia’s Far East on personal tours in a specially equipped ...

2 days ago

Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future
Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with Vedomosti while visiting Moscow last week.

2 days ago

Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future
Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with Vedomosti while visiting Moscow last week.

2 days ago

Work of WADA Hackers in 'World's Interest,' Says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended the work of hackers who leaked athletes' confidential medical files for being ...

2 days ago

New Stalin Monument Gets Drenched in Red Paint a Day After Going Up
A monument to the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin recently erected in the Siberian town of Surgut has been ...

2 days ago

Work of WADA Hackers in 'World's Interest,' Says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended the work of hackers who leaked athletes' confidential medical files for being ...

2 days ago

New Stalin Monument Gets Drenched in Red Paint a Day After Going Up
A monument to the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin recently erected in the Siberian town of Surgut has been ...

2 days ago

Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies
A court has sentenced a farmer from Tver to eight years in prison for threatening to set fire ...

2 days ago

Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise
The Federal Protective Service, which guards the highest ranking officials in Russia, says its staff are not providing ...
2 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
'Ew, That’s Disgusting!' and More Untranslatable Russian
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
2 days ago

I love lists of “untranslatable” words. Just once I’d like to hand in a translation with blank spaces in every paragraph and, ...

2 days ago

Cats Needed to Star in Google's Master and Margarita

2 days ago

Kremlin Spokesman Urges Westerners to Watch Snowden Biopic

2 days ago

Kremlin Buys New Media Monitoring System

3 days ago

Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM

3 days ago

Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA

3 days ago

Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon
Russian Election 2016: Angry Grannies in the Voting Booth
2 days ago
Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among the hardest hit by Western sanctions and low oil prices. When Prime Minister ...
Russian Election 2016: Angry Grannies in the Voting Booth
2 days ago
Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among ...
Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia
2 days ago
Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future

Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with Vedomosti while visiting Moscow last week.

2 days ago

2 days ago

The Smoky Sounds of Jazz at Moscow’s Garage Museum

Art and music lovers of Moscow can combine their interests at the Garage Museum of Contemporary ...

Most Read

According to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB

The First Exit-Polls Are In and Russia's Parties of Power Remain Unchanged

Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+