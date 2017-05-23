Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case
Russian police have raided a leading contemporary theater in Moscow as part of a corruption investigation.
Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia
Golden Mask winner
Marius Ivaskevicius’ play about the family of great Russian writer Leo Tolstoy includes variations on the theme of his novel “Anna Karenina.” Directed by Mindaugas Karbauskis, scenography by Sergei Barkhin. Read more
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for an economically illiberal Russia.
1 day agoRussian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’
Magister Ludi: Festival of Contemporary Music in Honour of Karlheinz Stockhausen
In program: Zyklus for a percussionist. Piano Piece X. Kontakte (Contacts) for electronic sounds, piano and percussion. Soloists Benjamin Kobler (piano), Laszlo Hudacsek (percussion) and Florian Zwissler (electronic devices). Read more