Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

May 23, 2017 — 22:36
— Update: 22:36

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

May 23, 2017 — 22:36
— Update: 22:36
Open Russia

A Russian Orthodox bishop in Oryol faces some awkward questions this week, after accepting as a gift a new Land Cruiser worth an estimated 6 million rubles ($106,500), according to the website Open Russia.

A representative for the Oryol archdiocese later explained that there is nothing sinful about receiving such a gift. “Jesus Christ Himself wore expensive clothes gifted to him, shall we say, by people who celebrated Him.”

According to Open Russia, the vehicle in question also has special government license plates, though it came from a local agribusiness, which gave the car to Bishop Nektary (Nikolai Seleznev) to thank him for visiting “the most remote villages at any time of the year in any kind of weather,” the archdiocese says.

In 2012, Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill called on clergy members to refuse luxurious cars, saying they discredit the church. In situations where “sponsors” offer to donate or gift such vehicles, Kirill said priests should “think it over 20 times” before accepting.

Theater

The Russian Novel

Golden Mask winner

Tue. May. 23 Sun. Jun. 25
Mayakovsky Theater
06:00 p.m.

Marius Ivaskevicius’ play about the family of great Russian writer Leo Tolstoy includes variations on the theme of his novel “Anna Karenina.” Directed by Mindaugas Karbauskis, scenography by Sergei Barkhin. Read more

Read more

4 days ago
By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker

The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker
4 days ago

Russia’s military intervention in Syria has paid important foreign and domestic policy returns for the Kremlin.

Print edition — 5 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

4 days, 5 hours ago
The Soviet Union's Pioneer Organization marks its 95th anniversary today, May 19, 2017. The Moscow Times looks back at the Soviet Union's "always ready" children.

Tue. May. 23

More events
Dalida Cinema
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Cinema
Rothschild’s Fiddle Theater
Mgzavrebi Gig
The Coffee Cantata Opera
Andy Warhol: Endangered Species Exhibition

Concert

Magister Ludi: Festival of Contemporary Music in Honour of Karlheinz Stockhausen

Thu. Jun. 01 Thu. Jun. 01
Conservatory / Rachmaninov Hall
06:00 p.m.

In program: Zyklus for a percussionist. Piano Piece X. Kontakte (Contacts) for electronic sounds, piano and percussion. Soloists Benjamin Kobler (piano), Laszlo Hudacsek (percussion) and Florian Zwissler (electronic devices). Read more

Read more

